Erdogan to meet with Biden at NATO summit





The two heads of state have already spoken by telephone on Sunday on the subject in particular of Sweden’s accession to the Alliance and the delivery to Turkey of American F-16 fighter planes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is blocking Sweden’s NATO membership, will meet at the Atlantic Alliance Vilnius summit this week with US President Joe Biden, the Turkish Presidency announced on Sunday. The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face Vilnius and discuss in detail the bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States and regional issues.says the statement from Ankara. The Turkish presidency specifies that Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Joe Biden spoke by telephone on Sunday on the subject in particular of the accession of Sweden to the Alliance and the delivery to Turkey of American fighter planes F-16. Noting that it is not correct to associate Turkey’s F-16 request with Sweden’s membership, President Erdogan thanked US President Biden for supporting Turkey’s F-16 requestadds the press release. For some observers, the Turkish green light for Sweden’s entry into the Alliance is conditional on the delivery of the F-16 Ankara. read alsoJoe Biden as the undisputed boss of the Atlantic Alliance Turkey is the last NATO country with Hungary to oppose the entry of Sweden, despite the measures taken by the Scandinavian country, including a reform of its Constitution and the adoption of a new anti-terrorist law. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to meet in Vilnius on Monday with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, criticizes the Swedish authorities for their alleged leniency towards Kurdish militants who have taken refuge on their soil, and is calling for the extradition of dozens of them. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden has taken steps in the right direction by making changes to anti-terrorism legislation. But the supporters of the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG continue to demonstrate freely (in Sweden) to praise terrorism, which reverses the measures takenindicates the press release of the Turkish presidency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/erdogan-s-entretiendra-avec-biden-au-sommet-de-l-otan-20230709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

