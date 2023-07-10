Jokowi PNG visit strengthens ties but dismisses West Papua concerns



Photo: ANDREW KUTAN/AFP

Papua New Guinea and Indonesia say economic and social ties between them are closer than ever.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Port Moresby last week with trade, border arrangements and education on the agenda.

Widodo agreed to sponsor 2,000 Papua New Guinean students to attend university in Indonesia and pledged around $15 million to upgrade Port Moresby Hospital.

“It’s a very, very warm meeting, in fact, one of the warmest meetings I’ve ever had as head of state,” said Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, during a joint press conference.

“We (Papua New Guinea) haven’t used the powerful economy that’s on the other side – the 16th largest economy in the world right now…they are our link to trade and development. trade in Asia.”

The day after the visit, the Indonesian state news agency Between Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan reported stating that Indonesia would provide training to 1,000 companies in Papua New Guinea.

Marape welcomed Widodo to Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby last Wednesday with a gun salute from the Papua New Guinea Defense Force and a cultural blessing from traditional dancers

Elephant in the room

But one topic that didn’t come up was West Papua which looms large among many Papuan New Guineans, troubled by numerous reports of mistreatment of their Melanesian brethren across the border.

A media report said authorities in Papua New Guinea had cracked down on displays of the West Papua independence flag ahead of Widodo’s visit.

Last week, during the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Human Rights Council’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, called for a humanitarian assessment .

“The human rights situation in West Papua remains of deep concern,” Nderitu said.

“This includes the alleged harassment, arbitrary arrests and detention of Papuans…which has resulted in the alleged appropriation of non-indigenous lands.”



Photo: RNZ / Carol Hawkins

However, many pro-independence West Papua advocates in Papua Guinea also supported the visit.

Port Moresby Governor Powes Parkop, an outspoken critic of Indonesia and a longtime supporter of West Papuans, said in a video statement last week that the visit was an opportunity for dialogue.

“I would like to inform the President that we on the West Papua advocacy side are ready for talks – we want to move forward to resolve this issue which has been going on for decades.

“We are open to discussions and I want to invite him (Widodo) on this, to think about the future and not to be defined by the past,” Parkop said.

“We can’t change the past, there’s a lot of pain and there’s a lot of issues and history that we’re not proud of, but in the future we can redefine it and make it better.”

It’s a sentiment shared by fellow Papua New Guinean activist Jacob Marcos, who has participated in protests against Indonesia’s role in West Papua in the past.

“From a diplomatic point of view, the PNG government must maintain its position and only discuss the issues for which the Indonesian president is coming…regarding the needs of the country,” Marcos said.

But for the West Papuan community in Papua New Guinea, the visit and the generous economic deals were a stark reminder of Indonesia’s prowess in foreign relations.



Photo: RNZI / Johnny Blades

Around 10,000 West Papuan refugees live in Papua New Guinea, fleeing a bloody conflict between armed separatists and the Indonesian military.

The conflict has intensified in recent months following the kidnapping of New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens by a rebel group.

Mangi Lufa-Apo is one of those refugees. He arrived in Papua New Guinea as a child after his parents fled the territory.

Lufa-Apo said he was frustrated by the sight of Pacific nations favoring ties with Indonesia, and believes Pacific nations should emulate the regional solidarity that European countries show with Ukraine.

“We have seen how European countries have rallied around Ukraine,” he said.

“Pacific Island countries don’t do this, why are they so quiet?

“There is genocide on their doorstep…I don’t know why Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands can’t just take this to the UN and tell them there is genocide going on and something has to be done about it.”