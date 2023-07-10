Politics
Jokowi PNG visit strengthens ties but dismisses West Papua concerns
Papua New Guinea and Indonesia say economic and social ties between them are closer than ever.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Port Moresby last week with trade, border arrangements and education on the agenda.
Widodo agreed to sponsor 2,000 Papua New Guinean students to attend university in Indonesia and pledged around $15 million to upgrade Port Moresby Hospital.
“It’s a very, very warm meeting, in fact, one of the warmest meetings I’ve ever had as head of state,” said Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, during a joint press conference.
“We (Papua New Guinea) haven’t used the powerful economy that’s on the other side – the 16th largest economy in the world right now…they are our link to trade and development. trade in Asia.”
The day after the visit, the Indonesian state news agency Between Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan reported stating that Indonesia would provide training to 1,000 companies in Papua New Guinea.
Marape welcomed Widodo to Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby last Wednesday with a gun salute from the Papua New Guinea Defense Force and a cultural blessing from traditional dancers
Elephant in the room
But one topic that didn’t come up was West Papua which looms large among many Papuan New Guineans, troubled by numerous reports of mistreatment of their Melanesian brethren across the border.
A media report said authorities in Papua New Guinea had cracked down on displays of the West Papua independence flag ahead of Widodo’s visit.
Last week, during the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Human Rights Council’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, called for a humanitarian assessment .
“The human rights situation in West Papua remains of deep concern,” Nderitu said.
“This includes the alleged harassment, arbitrary arrests and detention of Papuans…which has resulted in the alleged appropriation of non-indigenous lands.”
However, many pro-independence West Papua advocates in Papua Guinea also supported the visit.
Port Moresby Governor Powes Parkop, an outspoken critic of Indonesia and a longtime supporter of West Papuans, said in a video statement last week that the visit was an opportunity for dialogue.
“I would like to inform the President that we on the West Papua advocacy side are ready for talks – we want to move forward to resolve this issue which has been going on for decades.
“We are open to discussions and I want to invite him (Widodo) on this, to think about the future and not to be defined by the past,” Parkop said.
“We can’t change the past, there’s a lot of pain and there’s a lot of issues and history that we’re not proud of, but in the future we can redefine it and make it better.”
It’s a sentiment shared by fellow Papua New Guinean activist Jacob Marcos, who has participated in protests against Indonesia’s role in West Papua in the past.
“From a diplomatic point of view, the PNG government must maintain its position and only discuss the issues for which the Indonesian president is coming…regarding the needs of the country,” Marcos said.
But for the West Papuan community in Papua New Guinea, the visit and the generous economic deals were a stark reminder of Indonesia’s prowess in foreign relations.
Around 10,000 West Papuan refugees live in Papua New Guinea, fleeing a bloody conflict between armed separatists and the Indonesian military.
The conflict has intensified in recent months following the kidnapping of New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens by a rebel group.
Mangi Lufa-Apo is one of those refugees. He arrived in Papua New Guinea as a child after his parents fled the territory.
Lufa-Apo said he was frustrated by the sight of Pacific nations favoring ties with Indonesia, and believes Pacific nations should emulate the regional solidarity that European countries show with Ukraine.
“We have seen how European countries have rallied around Ukraine,” he said.
“Pacific Island countries don’t do this, why are they so quiet?
“There is genocide on their doorstep…I don’t know why Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands can’t just take this to the UN and tell them there is genocide going on and something has to be done about it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/493472/jokowi-png-visit-strengthens-ties-but-sidelines-west-papua-concerns
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labour’s Rachel Reeves slams Joe Biden’s supply of ‘inappropriate’ cluster bombs to Ukraine
- Jokowi PNG visit strengthens ties but dismisses West Papua concerns
- India to hold trade talks with UK and European countries on July 10-11
- ‘All My Children’ actor Jeffrey Carlson dies at 48
- Meet the Team: Dan Ahwa, Creative & Fashion Director
- STEVE FLORES: Fabulous Four takes Hollywood Bowl for Janet Jackson | Steve Flores
- New table tennis opened at Mertz Tennis Center | News
- Erdogan to meet with Biden at NATO summit
- Jamie Foxx health updates after hospitalization
- 30 best Target Circle deals of the week during Prime Day
- Canada Becomes Latest Country to Offer Digital Nomad, Remote Worker Visas
- US-China talks ‘a step forward’, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – BBC News