Labour’s Rachel Reeves slams Joe Biden’s supply of ‘inappropriate’ cluster bombs to Ukraine

Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Britain tonight to argue over his decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions.

The US President is expected to fly to the UK late in the evening before meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles tomorrow.

He is facing a storm of criticism for agreeing to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia.

More than 100 countries around the world – including Britain – are signatories to a convention banning their use due to their track record of killing civilians.

Shadow Labor Chancellor Rachel Reeves said this morning she was ‘deeply concerned’ by Mr Biden’s actions and said she was ‘not convinced these are the right weapons’.

Treasury Minister Victoria Atkins has stressed that Britain will “stick” to the convention banning the use of cluster munitions.

And Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that NATO allies were “very uncomfortable” with the White House action.

The US president, pictured with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, agreed to send cluster bombs to Kyiv

Boris Johnson has given his full support to Mr Biden’s ‘difficult but courageous decision’ to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions

The Prime Minister over the weekend made it clear that the UK ‘advises against’ the use of weapons.

But one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, fully backed Mr Biden’s “difficult but courageous decision” to supply cluster munitions to Kyiv.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories to the convention banning cluster munitions and Moscow and kyiv have used these weapons so far in the war.

The White House argued that Ukraine had provided assurances that it would not use cluster bombs in urban areas.

Asked about Mr Biden’s decision this morning, Ms Reeves told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “We all agree that Ukraine must be properly armed to fight Russia and its unlawful invasion.”

“But I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs, and it’s not just the UK that has those concerns, other countries clearly do too.”

“So I would like to find a way to arm Ukraine properly, but without using these weapons that can have an impact, not only on the battlefield at that time, that day, but for months and years. years later.”

“This is something that deeply concerns me and many other people.

“While I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia, I am not convinced these are the appropriate weapons.”

Ms Atkins, the Treasury’s financial secretary, told the same programme: ‘We, the UK, have signed the convention which prohibits their use and discourages their use.

“And of course we respect this convention and we try to do what we can to support Ukraine.

“So last year we spent some 2.3 billion to help Ukraine in all sorts of practical ways, including heavy artillery and tanks, etc., and we will continue this year.

“But we signed this convention and for us, that’s our position on it.”

Mr Biden’s visit to the UK comes ahead of Tuesday’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Lord Ricketts, who served as the UK’s first national security adviser, said members of the security alliance were concerned about the US president’s decision.

“You can sense that the allies are all very uncomfortable with this,” he said.

“All of us, except the Americans, have signed the convention, which means that we do not produce, stockpile or use these weapons. They are blind weapons, of course.

“I think we owe it to the Ukrainians to understand why they need these weapons.

“This offensive that they have launched, there is a lot to be learned from it. If it stagnates, gets bogged down, the risk is that this war will continue.

He added: “It is a difficult choice of the kind that countries have to make in times of war.

“I’m uncomfortable with it, yes I wish it wasn’t done, but I think we can understand why they are doing it.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the “timely, broad and indispensable defense assistance program” that “will bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy to victory over dictatorship” .