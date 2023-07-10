Narendra Modi | Varanasi: PM Modi’s adopted village voices support for Gandhian institute threatened with demolition





Residents of Nagepur, a Varanasi village adopted by local MP Narendra Modi, have voiced support for a Gandhian institute threatened with demolition whose call for an audience with the prime minister has so far gone unanswered. Nagepur attended a one-day dharna in solidarity with Sarva Sewa Sangh branch in Varanasi on Saturday, with villagers saying they would remind Modi of his responsibilities as head of government and MP for Varanasi. The Modi government wants to expel the Sangh from here with an ulterior motive, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Nagepur and head of the local Samiti panchayat, told reporters quoted on Sunday. The district administration said last month that the institute, the Varanasi branch of Wardha-based Sarva Sewa Sangh, is on 14 acres of railway land. The railroads then pasted demolition notices on the institute buildings on June 27. The institute, which claims to have documents proving the land was purchased from the railways in 1960 through the efforts of Vinoba Bhave and with the approval of then-president Rajendra Prasad, has sought an audience with Modi in vain. during his July 7-8 visit to Varanasi. The Supreme Court has asked the authorities not to act before hearing the Sangh’s petition on July 10. We held a dharna in Nagepur on Saturday, which Modi adopted as a model village after winning over Varanasi in 2014, Kumar told reporters. Modi certainly worked here: he repaired roads, built a community center and created a few self-help groups. But the way he targets the Sangh is not acceptable to us people of Nagepur who believe in Gandhi’s ideology. He said villagers visited the Sangh frequently. Sangh member Saurabh Singh, who spoke by telephone to The Telegraph from Varanasi, said: Initially, the government wanted to seize the three buildings of the Gandhi Vidya Sansthan, which Jayaprakash Narayan had erected on the compound of the Sangh in the 1960s. But when we moved to the High Court in Allahabad, the state government got vindictive and said the Sangh land belonged to the railways, who decided to raze the 10 buildings here. The high court had refused to relieve the Sangh, prompting him to approach the supreme court. Singh said: Nagepur was not a politically aware village before 2014 but it became one after Modi adopted it. The villagers now know about the ideologies of Gandhi and (Hindu ideologue) VD Savarkar and also know who is authentic and who is not. They can understand that while millions of rupees were intended for village development, only a few lakh rupees were actually spent. The village still faces problems with sewage and power supply. A few weeks earlier, Nagepur staged a dharna to pressure Modi to order the arrest of BJP parliamentarian and Indian Wrestling Federation incumbent Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who female wrestlers have accused of sexual harassment. Brij Bhushan remains free. Modi did not listen to us at that time. Let’s see when he starts thinking about the common man, Nandlal Master, a villager who had summoned the dharna, told reporters. More than 100 elderly Gandhians from across India have been holding daily dharnas outside the gates of Sangh since late June against the demolition plan.

