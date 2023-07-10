President Joko Widodo visits Cultural Cak Nun at RSUP Dr. Sardjito





METROJAMBI.COM – President Joko Widodo visited Dr. Sardjito Central General Hospital (RSUP) in Yogyakarta Special Region on Sunday (07/09/2023) to visit Humanist Emha Ainun Nadjib, or who is more colloquially referred to as Cak Nun. President Jokowi arrived around 10:00 a.m. WIB and entered through the lobby of the Integrated Heart Center building, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno. President Jokowi visited Cak Nun for a few minutes before leaving Dr. Sardjito. Also read: Ruko Breakdown Specialist in Jambi City arrested, one of the perpetrators turns out to be still a student Head of Legal and Public Relations Section of RSUP Dr. Sardjito, Banu Hermawan confirmed that the visit was for the purpose of visiting Emha Ainun Nadjib. “So it is true that today Mr Jokowi paid a visit to Dr Sardjito Central General Hospital in his capacity to visit MMH Ainun Nadjib,” Banu Hermawan said. During the visit, President Jokowi also met with Cak Nun’s wife, Novia Kolopaking and Cak Nun’s son, colloquially known as Noe Letto. This visit lasted about 15 minutes. Also Read: The Girl Who Was Reported Missing Was Taken and Escorted to Her Father’s House in Tanjung Jabung Barat Cak Nun is currently in intensive care at the RSUP Dr. Sardjito Intensive Care Unit since Thursday (6/7/2023), after fainting shortly after waking up. Even though his condition had started to improve, his personal doctor, Eddy Supriyadi, said Cak Nun still needed rest in the hospital. Even though Cak Nun’s condition began to stabilize, RSUP Dr. Sardjito still does not allow visits from others. Also Read: Erick Thohir Guarantees Mandalika MotoGP Circuit Will Be Held in October 2023, WSBK Still Negotiating Prices Previously, Cak Nun still had time to show up at the event with Kiai Kanjeng in Mataraman Village, Yogyakarta on Sunday (2/7/2023) evening. Possible exhaustion and age reaching 70 caused his condition to decline, resulting in slight bleeding in the brain and eventually he was taken to hospital.***

