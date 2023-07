DefTech tops agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on trip to France

Complete transfer of technology for helicopter engines, acquisition of combat aircraft for the Indian Navy and the possibility of extending the manufacturing line of Scorpene submarines in India will be on the agenda during the next visit to Paris of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will visit France on July 13 and 14 and is the guest of honor at the July 14 parade. He will be accompanied by a business delegation made up of big business owners. Sources told ET that the announcement of 100% technology transfer for the Shakti engine that powers India’s Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) could be a highlight of the trip. The engines are currently manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Full technology transfer would bring huge benefits to Indian industry. India is seeking to acquire helicopter engine technology as it has embarked on a mission of self-reliance for rotary-wing aircraft. While smaller helicopters are being manufactured domestically, India’s multi-role helicopter program under development will further reduce imports. India is also seeking to acquire 26 of the Rafale M fighter jets offered by France. The decision to move forward with an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) to acquire the fighter jets is expected to be approved by the Defense Acquisition Board prior to the visit. Sources said DAC could enter the deal as a ready-made purchase to meet the requirements of the navy which has two operational aircraft carriers but no adequate combat aircraft. An IGA model of purchase of fighters already exists, the order of 36 Rafale by the Air Force having followed the same path. The DAC is also likely to discuss the Navy’s submarine needs. There are plans to consider a bid from Mazgaon Dockyards to build three additional Scorpene-class submarines of French origin. India has been looking for ways to increase its fleet as Russian-origin submarines are withdrawn after reaching the end of their service life. India has built five Scorpene-class submarines at MDL, with a sixth due to be commissioned early next year. With seven Kilo-class submarines of Russian origin to be retired, the case for extending the Scorpene line is gaining strength. difficult to meet the requirements.

