CNN Exclusive: Biden says war with Russia must end before NATO can consider Ukraine membership

President Joe Biden told CNN in an exclusive interview that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership, saying Russia’s war in Ukraine must end before the alliance can consider to add Kiev to its ranks.
Biden told CNN Fareed Zakaria that while discussion of Ukraine’s impending NATO membership was premature, the United States and its NATO allies would continue to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces the security and weaponry they need to try to end the war with Russia.
Biden spoke with Zakaria ahead of his week-long trip to Europe, which includes a NATO summit in Lithuania where Russia’s war in Ukraine and Zelensky’s push for NATO membership will be among the main issues hanging over the rally.
I don’t think there is unanimity within NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the midst of a war, said Biden. For example, if you did that, then you know and I mean what I say were determined to engage every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment we’ve all made no matter what. If the war continues, then we were all at war. Were at war with Russia, if that was the case.
Biden said he spoke to Zelensky at length about the issue, saying he told the Ukrainian president that the United States would continue to secure and arm Ukraine as it does Israel while the process is taking place.
I think we need to chart a rational path for Ukraine to qualify to enter NATO, Biden said, noting that he had refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands before the war for a no-no pledge. not admit Ukraine because the alliance has an open door policy.
But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, now, because there are other conditions that have to be met, including democratization and some of these issues, said Biden.
On Friday, the White House announced that the United States was sending cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time, a move taken to help bolster Ukraine’s ammunition as it mounts a counteroffensive. against Russia. Biden told Zakaria it was a tough decision to give Ukraine the controversial ammunition, but he believed it was necessary because Ukraine was running out of ammunition.
The NATO meeting also comes as Sweden seeks to join the Western alliance, a move that has been met with resistance from Turkey and Hungary. Biden told Zakaria he was optimistic about Sweden’s admission to NATO, noting that main adversary Turkey is seeking to upgrade its F-16 fleet, with Greece, which voted for it. admit Sweden.
Turkey seeks to modernize F-16 aircraft. And (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis in Greece is also looking for help, Biden said. And so, what I’m trying, quite frankly, to set up a little consortium here, where NATO was getting stronger in terms of the military capability of Greece and Turkey, and allowing Sweden in. But it’s at stake. It’s not done.
In the wide-ranging interview, Biden and Zakaria also discussed other key foreign policy challenges, including China, Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Biden said he was convinced that Chinese President Xi Jinping wanted to replace the United States as the country with the largest economy and military capacity in the world, but he said he believed the United States could have a working relationship with Beijing.
I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and benefits us, Biden said. And the last thing I’m going to tell you, I also called him after he had this meeting with the Russians about this new relationship and so on. And I said, that’s not a threat. It is an observation. I said: Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on European and American investments. And be careful. Be careful.
Biden said Xi did not argue with him and noted that China did not go all out on Russia.
He talks about nuclear war as a disaster, there is such a thing as security that is needed, Biden said of the Chinese leader. So, I think there is a way to solve this problem.
When asked if he would invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, Biden said Israeli President Isaac Herzog would soon come to the White House for a visit.
In March, Biden slammed Netanyahu for his now scrapped plan to overhaul the country’s justice system, a rare public instance where the two allies were publicly at odds.
Biden told Zakaria he continues to believe a two-state solution is the right way forward in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and he criticized some members of Netanyahu’s cabinet for their views on Israeli settlements in West Bank.
It’s not all of Israel now in the West Bank, all of Israel’s problem, but they are part of the problem, and especially those individuals in the cabinet who say, we can settle wherever we want. They have no right to be here, etc., Biden said. And I think we spoke with them regularly, trying to calm what was going on and I hope Bibi continues to evolve towards moderation and change.
Biden also defended his trip to Saudi Arabia last year, telling Zakaria that a number of successes came from the visit, such as establishing Israeli flyovers over Saudi Arabia. Asked if the United States would provide the Saudis with a defense treaty and civilian nuclear capability, as Riyadh demanded, Biden said: We were far from it.
Whether or not we provide a means by which they can have civilian nuclear energy, and/or be a guarantor of their security, I think is a bit of a stretch, Biden said.
