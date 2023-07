Why have Donald Trump’s most dedicated lawyers left his legal team? – She knows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Frankly, it’s been hard to keep up with all of the legal drama surrounding the Trump family, especially as it relates to former US President Donald Trump and members of his legal teams. Over the past few months, many lawyers have joined the team, and just as many have exited as new information about the cases became public. However, one of Donald’s most dedicated legal advisers trades his role for another member of his team.

One of Donald’s attorneys, Alina Habba, was removed from her role as one of the defendants in the financial fraud trial and traded her to become the legal spokeswoman and general counsel for Trump’s PAC. SaveAmerica.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images.

For those unaware, Save America is a leadership PAC created by Donald at the end of 2020. It raised $31.5 million and spent $343,000 in the last two months of this year, according to different sources.

Now, what is a PAC, and what will Habba’s role be in it? According to the FEC, this is a committee that works to establish and fund candidates for federal and non-federal positions. And starting in 2023, Habba will serve as a legal representative to help the Home Alone 2 star with “certain legal matters,” per RadarOnline. Simply put, she will be his “media representative on legal matters.”

When asked to join the PAC, Habba called it “the privilege of a lifetime”, saying in his own statement, “It is an honor to be invited by a leader such as President Trump to helping Save America Being able to devote more time to publicly addressing its many legal issues is the privilege of a lifetime.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

This isn’t the first time she’s had a connection to the PAC, as according to CNN, they paid Habba Habba Madaio & Associates LLP nearly $2 million in legal fees.

Along with that, this PAC has also been subject to a bit of controversy in the past. In late 2022, a number of subpoenas were issued to investigate PAC fundraising activities and obtain witnesses. Not much is known about this company, but many people know about it because the committee that Donald uses for both political expenses, travel, and the committee that pays Walt Nauta’s legal fees, per NBC.

