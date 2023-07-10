Prominent American Personalities Attend APPNA Seminar in Dallas





Several key figures from Pakistan and the United States, including Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan, and members of Congress attended an event hosted by the Association of Pakistani Descent Physicians of North America (APPNA) in Dallas, Utah on Saturday. Texas.

The event was part of APPNA’s 46th Annual Summer 2023 Convention, which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. APPNA is an influential organization representing more than 15,000 doctors of Pakistani origin serving in the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani doctors held a separate event at a hotel near the venue of the main APPNA event where Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan spoke about the situation in the country. .

A large number of doctors and their families were present at the event, which the former prime minister addressed by telephone.

Event by ‘US Ship’

Moreover, a well-known businessman and Republican leader in the United States, Javed Anwar, was the special guest of an event organized by “US Ship” in the same city.

Addressing the ceremony, Anwar said Pakistani doctors residing in America are part of the country’s elite class. He stressed that everyone had an individual responsibility to facilitate the progress of Pakistan and its young generation.

He pointed out that when the youth prosper, the country progresses.

Anwar praised US Ship founder Dr. Rao Kamran Ali and his team for realizing this need and creating the organization. He said no one could hinder progress if there was courage and enthusiasm.

Ambassador Khan, while addressing the event, expressed deep appreciation to the US Department of State for taking special measures to expedite visa processing for Pakistani students.

He acknowledged that even though the number of Pakistani students coming to the United States for higher education was much lower compared to other countries, however, he hoped that with the efforts of the Department of State and ‘organizations like “US Ship”, the number would double in the coming years.

Meanwhile, a member of the Pakistan desk at the US State Department, Neil Line, said the US strongly believes in promoting education without discrimination around the world.

He said that millions of non-American students have obtained their education from thousands of colleges and universities in the United States and have contributed to the progress of their respective countries in recent years.

He said about 8,000 Pakistanis have come to the United States and gone on to higher education, although that number is relatively low for Pakistan.

Line added that this step brought Pakistan to the 18th position in the world. He also pointed out that there are staff available in the United States to guide aspiring students and provide financial assistance, from admission to obtaining financial aid.

Also, on this occasion, the founder of US Ship, Ali, shed light on the objectives and goals of the organization and said that education was the only effective way to bring about significant changes in progress. from Pakistan.

If better opportunities were available, our youth would be second to none, he added.

