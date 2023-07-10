How a small-court decision may have dismantled the New York attorneys general’s case against Trumps





When a New York state appeals court last month dismissed Ivanka Trump from a massive fraud trial, removing her from the view of New York’s attorneys general, the decision gave the rest of his family: a way to weaken the case. who seeks to destroy the Trump organization.

On June 27, a five-judge appeals panel from New York’s First Judicial Department drew a line in the long timeline of Trump’s alleged fraud, saying a whole list of charges are simply too old to prosecute. . And this decision opened the door to the reduction of the lawsuit AG Letitia James.

The clock is ticking, said Cardozo Law School professor Alexander A. Reinert, who reviewed the notice of appeal. This gives defendants an opportunity to reduce claims.

The extent of the damage done to the James case is unclear, as lawyers for both sides are now ready to fight over technical definitions. But one thing is certain: Trump’s stalling tactics are working.

Eric Trump, who oversaw real estate projects, refused to speak to investigators under oath until a judge compelled him to and even then he settled for pleading the Fifth. Former President Donald Trump ignored a subpoena, waiting to be hit with a $110,000 contempt of court fine to turn over records and testify. And the Trump Organization’s blocking games and questionable behavior led the court to appoint a former judge to oversee him as a corporate babysitter. James has been talking about this investigation since at least 2018, but it wasn’t until mid-2022 that the lawsuit finally came to fruition.

This slowdown will have consequences.

The attorneys general’s case boils down to the idea that the former president’s entire real estate and marketing business is built on layers of lies; lines of credit, insurance policies and tax breaks have all come from shameless inflation of asset values ​​on financial statements in some cases, distorting reality by creating non-existent space.

But central to his trial, which gives him the ability to quell those lies, is the idea that Trump’s alleged lawlessness continues to cause harm to society because he has continued to profit from those lies, even they were made a long time ago. It’s a long-established legal concept, aptly named the doctrine of continuing evil, and it works like resetting the clock on the statute of limitations every time someone profits from their fraud.

But appellate judges have just questioned that doctrine and could significantly hamper the James case.

In their opinion, the judges wrote that James’ claims are too old if the transactions in question such as bank loans were concluded before a certain date. At the request of AG investigators, who needed more time to investigate this matter further, the Trump Organization agreed to temporarily suspend the statute of limitations by signing what is called a toll agreement, so the date limit could date back to July 2014.

The continuing evil doctrine does not delay or extend those periods, the judges wrote.

This, in effect, could prevent the AG from suing the Trumps over some of the most important business transactions that establish this alleged pattern of fraud.

As defense attorneys pointed out in documents filed with the appeals court, Trump bought a golf course in the Miami suburb of Doral in June 2012 and refinanced a $130 million loan for the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago in November 2012. These two make up a significant portion of the lawsuits section which describes how Trump used false and misleading statements about financial status to gain and maintain financial benefits. Both are now apparently beyond the reach of the Attorney General.

The James case, filed in court last year and due for trial in October, detailed how Trump allegedly deceived the banks by personally guaranteeing these two loans while showing them imaginative financial statements and maintaining a somehow he was still worth $2.5 billion.

But New York First Department appellate judges ruled that any lies in those agreements happened too long ago. In doing so, they cited two recent cases in the same appellate circuit that both came to a similar conclusion. In one, for example, a New Yorker who was duped when Bank of America repeatedly billed him for bogus credit protection services could only state the original date the bank had listed it and not the monthly fee that persisted for years later.

So the statute of limitations begins to run when the initial domino is thrown, but the clock does not reset when other dominoes fall.

Daniel L. Feldman, a former AG office attorney who now teaches at the City University of New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, thinks it’s wrong to give the Trumps a free pass from this way.

It’s confusing. There is evil and evil that continues. It could be said that the fraud has not ended, even if the misrepresentation or omission happened a long time ago, he said.

Trump’s attorneys handling the case did not respond to calls for comment last week.

With just three months to go before the scheduled trial, lawyers for both sides are expected to start arguing over specific details, like exactly when a real estate deal was considered done and who is considered bound by the court. toll agreement. For example, the AG lawsuit claims that Trump’s inflated financial statements helped him secure a $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank for the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., but the credit rating approving the loan arrived in May 2014 (just before the deadline) and the deal was closed in August 2014 (just after).

But the whole Old Post Office case, as it is called, is too old for any defendant in the case that is not part of the toll agreement.

The New York County Trial Court judge has yet to decide who will benefit from the toll deal that temporarily halted the countdown and Trump, his eldest son Don Jr. and other leaders could still be snagged. As Reinert, Cardozo’s law professor, pointed out to The Daily Beast, the toll agreement is with the Trump Organization, but the company is defined as any sister company and all directors, officers, partners, employees, agents, contractors, consultants, representatives and lawyers of the firms.

However, the Trumps still think they’re one-stop shopping, and they’re trying to water it down even more. Their lawyers argue it’s bonkers for a company to sign on behalf of a group of other people who aren’t even parties to a legal dispute, noting in court papers that a toll agreement only applies to whoever signs the deal in this case, the Trump Organization.

The bad news for them is that this is referred to New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron, the same judge who grew tired of Trump’s delay tactics, oversaw the enforcement of subpoenas and repeatedly warned them to stop playing. Games.

As the AG office stated following the decision, there is a mountain of evidence that shows that Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for a significant economic gain. These facts have not changed. This decision allows us to hold him accountable for this fraud, and we intend to do so.

