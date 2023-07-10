Still ‘no’ to Sweden’s NATO bid, Erdogan tells Biden





US President Joe Biden is in London for an overnight stop on Sunday en route to Lithuania for the NATO summit in Vilnius, where the alliance remains unlikely to welcome Sweden as its 32nd member due to the persistent objections from Turkey. During the flight to Britain, Biden speak on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a last-minute effort to pave the way for Ankara to join Sweden, a process that must be unanimous among all current members. I can’t characterize how much, how much, all I can say is that we think Sweden should be admitted to NATO as soon as possible, said the national security adviser of the White House, Jake Sullivan, at VOA aboard Air Force One en route to London. We believe there should be a way to do it. In a reading of the appeal, Ankara said Sweden had taken some steps in the right direction but had not made enough progress to support Stockholm’s bid for NATO membership. Ankara has accused Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militant organizations that Turkey considers terrorist groups. Following Turkish demands, Sweden enacted reforms, including a new anti-terrorism law. Erdogan initially accused Finland of doing the same, but endorsed Helsinki’s bid for NATO membership in April. Sullivan added that Biden and Erdogan had discussed selling F-16s, a topic that remains a sticking point for Ankara despite its public denials. In its statement, Ankara noted that Erdogan said it would be incorrect to associate Sweden’s NATO membership with the sale of F-16 jets while thanking Biden for supporting Ankara in his desire to buy fighter jets. Lawmakers from both parties in the US Congress, which has the power to approve major arms sales, insist that Ankara must first drop its objections to Sweden’s membership before the deal can continue. Hungary also opposes Sweden’s offer but has said it would approve it if Turkey agrees. Biden and UK leaders meet On Monday, Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles to discuss various bilateral issues and climate finance for developing countries. This will be the sixth meeting of leaders in six months. In June, Biden welcomed Sunak to the White House, pledging to Atlantic Declaration cooperate on advanced technologies, clean energy and critical minerals to counter China’s influence in the world. Biden travels to Vilnius on Monday night for a two-day meeting with NATO leaders where they will discuss bolstering support for Ukraine, which includes hashing the final wording of a compromise statement that will signal Kyiv. that it is getting closer to membership without promises of early membership. He has repeatedly stated that Ukraine needs to carry out further reforms to qualify for NATO membership.

In an interview recorded last week, Biden told CNN he thought it was premature to call a vote on Ukraine’s NATO membership. I don’t think he’s ready for NATO membership, Biden said. I don’t think there is unanimity within NATO in the middle of the war. If the war continues [and Ukraine was a NATO member], then were all in the war. Were at war with Russia, since NATO’s charter calls on all its members to defend any country when attacked. The Allies will also discuss security guarantees for Kyiv outside the NATO framework as it moves towards membership. Sullivan said Washington, alongside its allies and partners in a multilateral framework, will negotiate long-term bilateral security engagements with Ukraine. This means that the United States would be ready to provide various forms of military assistance, intelligence and information sharing, cyber support and other forms of material support, so that Ukraine can both defend and deter future assaults, he said. NATO countries, led by the United States, sent billions of dollars worth of armaments to Ukraine, but Russian aerial bombardment continued to kill dozens of Ukrainian civilians even as Kiev forces shot down hundreds of incoming missiles. Those who landed killed people and destroyed residential buildings. After the NATO summit, Biden travels to Helsinki, the Finnish capital, to commemorate Finland’s recent joining of the military alliance created in the aftermath of World War II and to meet with Nordic leaders. Finland joined NATO in April, doubling the length of Russia’s border with the world’s largest security alliance. Biden characterized the strengthened NATO alliance as a sign of Moscow’s declining influence.

Ken Bredemeier and Anita Powell contributed to this report.

