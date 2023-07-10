Janet Yellens’ trip to China: 3 takeaways





The deep chill between the United States and China has eased a bit in the past few days as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen held marathon talks with a new group of top economic policymakers in Beijing. Ms Yellen used softer language for Americas economic strategy toward China, disavowing a term that had caught on in Washington but offended Beijing. Still, while further talks are a likely outcome of Ms Yellens’ trip to China, neither she nor Chinese officials have backed down from their political positions. This has left both sides facing the prospect of further disputes over trade, investment and technology. She has forged ties with Chinese economic leaders. Last fall, the Chinese Communist Party Congress paved the way for the country’s President Xi Jinping to install a new team of loyalists in the top economic posts. The officials, including Ms Yellens’ counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng, generally have less international experience than their predecessors and are less familiar with Western policymakers. China has also gradually reduced the publication of economic information, suppressing many reports, making it harder to know what is really happening in the Chinese economy. One of Ms. Yellens’ main objectives was to meet the new Chinese team. She also wanted to understand what is happening in China’s economy, which rebounded more slowly than expected this year after China lifted nearly three years of strict pandemic measures.

At least on those narrow goals, Ms. Yellen appears to have had some success as she held talks totaling 10 hours with four of China’s top economic policymakers, in particular Mr. He. While the Biden administration has held several rounds of high-level diplomatic talks with China, these were the first such economic talks under that administration. R. Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, said reopening economic talks is very much in our interest, to directly deliver tough messages on issues we disagree on and engage where our interests align with the world’s second largest economy. She used a new D-word for supply chains: Diverse. Chinese officials, keen on the language of diplomacy, have strenuously opposed calls in Washington in recent years for the US economy to separate or decouple from China. They fear multinational corporations will move their vast supply chains and tens of millions of jobs from China to other countries. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a softer, more neutral term in March: harm reduction. Chinese officials and state media initially had little objection to the risk reduction, but began denouncing it after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan used it in a speech a month earlier. late. Ms Yellen sought several times during her trip to allay China’s concerns that the United States was seeking to decouple, and she even avoided mentioning risk reduction. Rather, she said that the United States wanted various supply chains, which also happens to be a long-standing public policy goal of China.

There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and, on the other, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security measures, she said. The Biden administration argues that recent limits it has imposed on high-tech exports to China, including the most advanced semiconductors, are narrowly focused on US military security. The administration has tried to characterize its actions as building a high fence around a small tech park. But even after Ms Yellens’ visit, many in China are skeptical. While the United States presents its policies only for national security, the question is how big is national security, said Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. She offered no new policies. Neither does China. A press conference held by Ms Yellen on Sunday and a separate statement by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency clearly lacked any suggestion that even one of the many trade, investment and technology issues between two countries had been resolved. China on Monday imposed restrictions on the export of two critical metals, gallium and germanium, used in computer chips. China produces almost all of the world’s supply of both materials. The export controls were widely seen as retaliation for U.S. limits on semiconductor exports to China, though Beijing did not call its measure a retaliation. Ms Yellen, speaking on CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, said the move was potentially retaliatory.

Beijing is also bracing for the long-discussed possibility that the Biden administration could limit U.S. investment in certain high-tech sectors of the Chinese economy. China imposed its own restrictions on overseas investment in 2015. Beijing dissuaded businesses and households in the country from speculating in American real estate and European football clubs and instead pushed them to buy foreign companies in aircraft production, heavy manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and others. strategic sectors. Ms Yellen nonetheless attempted to put an optimistic spin on her visit on Sunday, as she sought to refute speculation that conflict could be inevitable. Navigating the contours of the US-China relationship is no easy task, but we must never forget that despite the challenges, our path is not predestined, she said. Alan Rappeport contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/09/business/janet-yellen-china-trip.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos