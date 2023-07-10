Journalist of a major Mexican newspaper found dead – News

Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez is one of three active or former journalists to have been kidnapped in the state in recent days

A regional correspondent for Mexico’s main newspaper La Jornada was found dead on Saturday, shortly after going missing in the western state of Nayarit, prosecutors said.

Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez is one of three active or former journalists to be kidnapped in the state in recent days, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding to Mexico’s growing attacks on the press that are often linked to powerful drug cartels in the country. .

His body was found in a village near the state capital, Tepic, “with signs of violence” and two cardboard messages pinned to his chest, the office added.

The statement did not indicate the contents of the scribbled cardboard messages left on Sanchez’s body by his captors, a common tactic used by organized crime in Mexico to spread terror.

Armed and hooded men also broke into the home of teacher Osiris Maldonado de la Paz, who previously worked for digital media, in the town of Xalisco on Friday and he remains missing, prosecutors said.

A third missing journalist was later found alive.

In all three cases, the attacks were “related to their work as journalists”, prosecutors said.

Sanchez, 59, is the first active journalist to be killed in 2023 in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for members of the media.

Early indications suggest Sanchez was killed between 24 and 48 hours before his body was discovered in the village of El Ahuacate, prosecutors said.

His wife, Cecilia Lopez, told investigators she did not know his whereabouts since Wednesday evening, when she was in another town to visit relatives, La Jornada reported, citing local authorities.

At the time, Sanchez was home talking to his wife on the phone.

Lopez also reportedly told investigators that she found the clothes her husband was wearing the last day she saw him at their home, and that his wallet was complete except for his La Jornada pen pal card.

The family also reported that “her computer, cell phone, hard drive and sandals are missing,” the newspaper added.

La Jornada, a left-wing newspaper founded in 1985 in Mexico City, has already lost two of its best-known correspondents: Miroslava Breach, killed in Chihuahua in March 2017, and Javier Valdez, also an AFP collaborator, murdered in Sinaloa in May 2017. the same year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based press freedom group, strongly condemned Sanchez’s killing and tweeted that it “calls on Mexican authorities to immediately and credibly investigate.”

A statement from journalists in Nayarit and other Mexican states urged local and federal authorities “to exhaust all avenues of investigation” and ensure the protection of the victims’ families.

These disappearances “are violent actions that disturb the public peace and show the danger we all face at all times,” he said.

Nayarit, on the Pacific coast, borders the states of Sinaloa to the northwest and Jalisco to the south, where the country’s two largest drug trafficking cartels operate.

Last May, Marco Aurelio Ramirez, a retired journalist and former civil servant in the state of Puebla in central Mexico, was shot and killed as he left his home.

Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

According to the government, in 2022 there were 13 murders of reporters. Most crimes against journalists go unpunished.

