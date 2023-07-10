Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Visit to Waibu Agro Edu Tourism, Jayapura City, Papua Province, July 7, 2023





Press statement by President Joko Widodo after visit to Waibu Agro Edu Tourism, July 7, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The creativity of young people from Papua is welcomed, educated, educated, both on packaging, good for hydroponics, good for raising chickens, raising chickens, good for fishing then making animal feed, fish food, everything is held coaching/training here. But above all, I remind you that you must leave the market. What is the market demand? Market asked-what is this? Then just started production. If the demand for eggs, the production of chicken eggs. The demand for chicken meat means broiler chicken. You have to get away from the market, you have to get away from demand market. Journalist

What are your hopes for young Papuans, Sir? Don’t expect… President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we’ll see, we’ll see what it is coaching, there is PYCH (Papua Youth Creative Hub) what are the real things being done like this, yes the market in Papua should be controlled by young people in the future. Then the top quality products in packaging/well packed. will also be a good memory for anyone who comes to the country of Papua. Yes, I think so. Journalist

Sir, permission, Putri Kurita from the Papua Tribune, Mr. I want to know during these two periods of your leadership, how did you view Papua as a whole, sir? Well, maybe because of the conflict, and a lot of things so far, it’s happened? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

No, you don’t always see the positive, you always have to see the positive. Young people in the creative industries, young people who are creative like that should be viewed positively, again don’t look at it, because usually 99% that’s not a problem. Do not exaggerate small problems. Yes, everything is in place, wherever Papua is also safe. Our carnival is also safe, we have no problem here, do we? We ate in the restaurant in the evening with no problems either. Don’t be fooled by the fact that those high are negative, it’s detrimental to Papua itself. Journalist

Sir, how do you see the division of this province, sir? Message to the community, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, he will, because control him, control, community control is closer, the service should be better. Development will also be faster, yes. In the past, the capital of the province of Papua was Jayapura. Those in Merauke, if they want to get provincial services, go to…very far. So there will now be, it may be in Merauke, it may be in South Papua, it may be Merauke, Boven Digoel, the other of which is South Papua. Everything can be served in the four districts of South Papua, can be served in Merauke, no need to go to Jayapura. We will speed up service, speed up development. Journalist

Thank you sir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/kunjungan-ke-waibu-agro-edu-tourism-di-kota-jayapura-provinsi-papua-7-juli-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos