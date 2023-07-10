Biden tells Erdogan he supports Sweden’s NATO bid





Open this photo in the gallery: US President Joe Biden meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters US President Joe Biden has told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that he wants to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible. That’s according to the White House, which said the two leaders discussed a series of issues by phone on Sunday ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Joining the alliance requires the unanimous approval of all NATO members, and Hungary and Turkey have yet to pave the way for Sweden. Turkey accuses Sweden of harboring members of militant groups, mostly supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Erdogan says are staging protests and funding terror groups. Swedish officials say their country is no haven for terrorism. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that he will convene a meeting between Erdogan and the Swedish Prime Minister in Vilnius on Monday, before the official start of the summit. Biden will speak with NATO leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the summit, the allies aim to show their support for Ukraine and give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an idea of ​​what will need to be done to become a NATO member in the future. In a CNN interview giving insight into his trip, Biden urged caution for now on Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, saying the alliance could be drawn into war with Russia in because of NATO’s Mutual Defense Pact. According to Zelensky, an invitation would send the message that the Western defense alliance is not afraid of Moscow. This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating transmission service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

