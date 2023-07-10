“I want to thank PM Modi, CM Yogi”, a passenger on his first trip on Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur from UP









Update: Jul 09, 2023 8:58 PM EAST

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India]Jul 09 (ANI): Passengers on the first Vande Bharat train from Gorakhpur on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for choosing Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat.

Atish Dhar Chaturvedi, a passenger on his first trip on the Vande Bharat train said, “I would like to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi who chose Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat. It was very important to run this train from here we were also waiting for a special train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.”

Highlighting the features of the train, the passenger said that installing the Vande Bharat train felt like a robbery.



Another passenger, Ajit Dixit, also praised Prime Minister Modi and said he has advanced connectivity in the country.

“PM Modi has advanced connectivity in the country. Traveling by Vande Bharat will be a good experience. The price of the fare can be discounted. The most important feature is that passengers can reach Lucknow within 4 hours and the Vande Bharat Express also connects Ayodhya,” said Ajit Dixit.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced two new and improved versions of Vande Bharat Express trains at Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by dignitaries including Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP for Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Shukla, representatives of the public and special guests.

Marking a new era of comfortable and enhanced train travel experiences, the two new Vande Bharat Express trains will run between Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati).

These trains will significantly improve connectivity between state capitals and other cities, reduce travel time and improve overall travel comfort. Vande Bharat trains aim to spread the message of a New India – Viksit Bharat – to every nook and corner of the nation, according to an official statement.

Vande Bharat Express trains offer a plethora of superior amenities that will provide passengers with a comfortable and world-class travel experience. They also come with state-of-the-art safety features, including KAVACH technology. Each train is equipped with bogies equipped with fully suspended traction motors, allowing an operational speed of 160 km/h. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and safe ride, improving overall passenger comfort.

Additionally, the design of these trains contributes to Indian Railways commitment to environmental sustainability. By eliminating electric cars and incorporating an advanced regenerative braking system, the Vande Bharat Express saves approximately 30% of electricity, which positively impacts the ecological footprint of the railways. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/want-to-thank-pm-modi-cm-yogi-a-passenger-on-his-first-journey-on-vande-bharat-in-ups-gorakhpur20230709205815

