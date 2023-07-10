Politics
Universities should not ignore good conservative curriculum
Universities are ignoring at their peril calls from a group of Tory MPs to cut the number of international students in the UK and ban certain institutions from recruiting them, despite a former Tory cabinet minister warning that such plans would undermine the British economy.
The New Tories, a group of new backbench MPs to the party’s right, often from Red Wall constituencies, have made headlines by setting out a political agenda to reduce net migration aimed at putting pressure on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Their program included abolishing post-study work visas altogether and blocking underperforming universities outside the Russell Group from recruiting overseas students.
Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich and author of the group’s report setting out the ideas, also said The temperature that it was not the government’s job to support private institutions [universities]many of whom did not provide [the skills] this country needs, and a lot of the group think maybe too many people have gone to college in the last few years, and I think the future of a lot of universities is in the area of skills.
If the Tories were to lose the general election, it would potentially bring in a new far-right leader of the party with Home Secretary Suella Braverman certain to be a lead candidate under whom such an agenda could advance.
The New Conservatives’ program is also pursuing a shift in education policy ideas to match the Conservatives’ shift towards unqualified voters since the Brexit vote.
Diana Beech, chief executive of London Higher and a former policy adviser to Conservative university ministers, said while many in the industry may disagree with the New Conservatives’ proposals, we should ignore them at our peril.
Just as the drafting of the free speech bill has shown us, issues related to the so-called culture wars cannot stay under the rug for long, and unless the industry comes up with a plan to add additional safeguards to international recruitment practices and show the nation that it provides the skills our economy needs, we can expect such criticism and skepticism to grow across all parties, and especially in the areas less served by HE, Dr. Beech said.
Lord Johnson of Marylebone, the former Conservative minister for universities, pointed to recent research showing that international students have benefited all parts of the country by an average of 58 million per constituency.
It is clear that implementing such proposals would come at a huge cost and defeat other government objectives, Lord Johnson said.
They would put a major brake on the leveling scheme, undermine one of the few globally competitive sectors of the British economy and destabilize the finances of dozens of central universities for the country to pretend to be a scientific superpower.
Comments by Mr Hunt, a graduate of the universities of Manchester and Oxford, suggest the new Tories see an electoral advantage in hostility to higher education institutions among voters his wing of the party is seeking to woo, but the things may not be so clear.
Jess Lister, associate director of education practice at policy consultancy Public First, said her previous poll shows the public backing away from learning in college places, but only for children of other peoples. When respondents were asked what they wanted their own children to do after they left school, the most popular response was that they go and graduate.
She added: There is therefore a political risk in assuming that a stated global preference for learning translates into an acceptance of reducing the number of young people attending university, particularly when the reality of doing so begins to have an impact on opportunities for conservative voters. families.
Dr Beech said that with polls showing voters don’t care about international students and see them as a positive form of immigration, anything the New Conservatives do with this plan shows they are in gap with the nation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/universities-ignore-new-conservative-agenda-their-peril
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Universities should not ignore good conservative curriculum
- UK Government Demands Investigation – Deadline
- He’s in high demand: Christopher Nolan reveals why Robert Pattinson wasn’t cast as Oppenheimer after the actor snuck off his set for a $773million movie audition
- Auckland’s top restaurants hit with fake Google reviews over fraud concerns – Cassia, Masu, French Cafe, Sidart, Sugar Club
- The Trump aide charged in the Mar-a-Lago documents case has appeared in court
- Zaha Hadid: A look back at her work – BBC News
- “I want to thank PM Modi, CM Yogi”, a passenger on his first trip on Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur from UP
- Maria makes a memorable return, Sreehari takes the men’s title
- Beyonce’s Mesh Chain Tiffany Dress on Renaissance Tour: Photos – Hollywood Life
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Peter Nero dies, ran Philly Pops
- Pixel smartphone dominates the Japanese market