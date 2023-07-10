Universities should not ignore good conservative curriculum

Universities are ignoring at their peril calls from a group of Tory MPs to cut the number of international students in the UK and ban certain institutions from recruiting them, despite a former Tory cabinet minister warning that such plans would undermine the British economy.

The New Tories, a group of new backbench MPs to the party’s right, often from Red Wall constituencies, have made headlines by setting out a political agenda to reduce net migration aimed at putting pressure on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Their program included abolishing post-study work visas altogether and blocking underperforming universities outside the Russell Group from recruiting overseas students.

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich and author of the group’s report setting out the ideas, also said The temperature that it was not the government’s job to support private institutions [universities]many of whom did not provide [the skills] this country needs, and a lot of the group think maybe too many people have gone to college in the last few years, and I think the future of a lot of universities is in the area of ​​skills.

If the Tories were to lose the general election, it would potentially bring in a new far-right leader of the party with Home Secretary Suella Braverman certain to be a lead candidate under whom such an agenda could advance.

The New Conservatives’ program is also pursuing a shift in education policy ideas to match the Conservatives’ shift towards unqualified voters since the Brexit vote.

Diana Beech, chief executive of London Higher and a former policy adviser to Conservative university ministers, said while many in the industry may disagree with the New Conservatives’ proposals, we should ignore them at our peril.

Just as the drafting of the free speech bill has shown us, issues related to the so-called culture wars cannot stay under the rug for long, and unless the industry comes up with a plan to add additional safeguards to international recruitment practices and show the nation that it provides the skills our economy needs, we can expect such criticism and skepticism to grow across all parties, and especially in the areas less served by HE, Dr. Beech said.

Lord Johnson of Marylebone, the former Conservative minister for universities, pointed to recent research showing that international students have benefited all parts of the country by an average of 58 million per constituency.

It is clear that implementing such proposals would come at a huge cost and defeat other government objectives, Lord Johnson said.

They would put a major brake on the leveling scheme, undermine one of the few globally competitive sectors of the British economy and destabilize the finances of dozens of central universities for the country to pretend to be a scientific superpower.

Comments by Mr Hunt, a graduate of the universities of Manchester and Oxford, suggest the new Tories see an electoral advantage in hostility to higher education institutions among voters his wing of the party is seeking to woo, but the things may not be so clear.

Jess Lister, associate director of education practice at policy consultancy Public First, said her previous poll shows the public backing away from learning in college places, but only for children of other peoples. When respondents were asked what they wanted their own children to do after they left school, the most popular response was that they go and graduate.

She added: There is therefore a political risk in assuming that a stated global preference for learning translates into an acceptance of reducing the number of young people attending university, particularly when the reality of doing so begins to have an impact on opportunities for conservative voters. families.

Dr Beech said that with polls showing voters don’t care about international students and see them as a positive form of immigration, anything the New Conservatives do with this plan shows they are in gap with the nation.

