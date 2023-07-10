Politics
Yellen had a ‘constructive visit’ to China with opportunities for ‘more frequent contact’ in the future, she says
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6, 2023, for her first visit under the Biden administration.
Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images
After a high-stakes four-day trip to China, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she had a “constructive visit” and a “series of very substantial meetings” with Chinese officials on the state. global economy, export control and national security.
Yellen’s trip is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize US-China relations after months of escalating tensions. His visit came just weeks after that of Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.
These efforts could eventually pave the way for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September and the APEC leaders’ summit in San Francisco. in November. The two leaders last met in Bali last year.
“We have a new team on the economic side in Beijing, that it’s important to build person-to-person relationships and open continuous channels of communication, where concerns can be aired and discussed,” Yellen told “Face the Nation” on CBS. Sunday. “And I think my trip was successful in forging those relationships and creating the opportunity for a deeper set of more frequent contacts at our staff level.”
Yellen’s task in Beijing was complex. She said she raised a number of concerns, including national security and the bullying faced by some U.S. companies, but she also sought Chinese cooperation on issues ranging from climate change to over-indebtedness.
Yellen said his goal was to ensure that the two nations do not engage in “unintentional escalating actions that will harm our overall economic relationship.”
For example, days before Yellen’s visit, Beijing imposed export restrictions on chipmaking metals and compounds. China’s Commerce Ministry said it gave notice to the United States and Europe. In October, the United States launched sweeping rules aimed at preventing exports of key chips and semiconductor tools to China.
Yellen said she was worried about export controls and compared them to the US decision. She explained that the US actions “are narrowly targeted to address national security concerns”, while it is not clear that Chinese export controls were implemented for this same reason.
“We’ve had very little contact, both senior officials, and also just the American people and the Chinese people who have had very little contact with each other over the past few years, partly because of Covid. “Yellen said. “And that’s a situation where misunderstandings can develop.”
Yellen said China is also taking steps to address concerns about the slowing economy and there are opportunities for U.S. businesses to take advantage of it.
But even so, she said national security remains a priority for the United States.
“China has a huge market. It’s an important part of the global economy, and we want to make sure American businesses and workers can take advantage of it and also contribute to China’s success as well as ours,” Yellen said. “But there are areas where national security really requires the most advanced technologies with military applications, we have to hold back to protect our own national security. And we have acted and will continue to act to do so.”
CNBC’s Clement Tan contributed to this report.
