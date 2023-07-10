Connect with us

Erdoan backs Ukraine's NATO membership, releases Azov commanders in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Istanbul on Saturday and said Ukraine deserved NATO membership. The meeting and statement took place just before the NATO war summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelensky, Erdoan said: “Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves NATO membership. Before that, he made clear his government’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, saying: The Ukrainian people defend their territorial integrity and independence in the war. Since 2014, when Crimea was annexed in a way contrary to international law, we have expressed on all platforms our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

A member of NATO, Turkey seeks to pursue a policy of maneuver between NATO and Russia because of the Turkish bourgeoisie’s strong economic and military ties with both sides. Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ankara closed the strait to NATO and Russian warships based on the Montreux Convention and called for a negotiated settlement.

Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership shows that this policy has become increasingly untenable against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in the US-led NATO war against Russia. Erdoan had already paved the way for a major escalation against Russia in March, when he became the latest leader to endorse Finland’s NATO membership. The vote in the Turkish parliament was unanimous, confirming once again that the Turkish bourgeoisie is at the service of imperialism.

Erdoan declared his support for a criminal initiative that would drag NATO into a direct war with Russia, while in the same speech he called for an end to the war. He said, There are no losers in a just peace. We sincerely hope that the parties, despite their differences of opinion, resume the search for peace as soon as possible.

Welcoming Erdo’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, Zelensky said, I am grateful for Turkey’s support for our peace plan. We are working to implement this peace plan.

Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is an unfettered escalation of NATO’s war against Russia in Ukraine. The Biden administration’s Friday announcement of its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine indicates that even more reckless steps are in the works, ranging from direct NATO involvement in the war to the deployment and use of nuclear weapons.

