Politics
Erdoan backs Ukraine’s NATO membership, releases Azov commanders in Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Istanbul on Saturday and said Ukraine deserved NATO membership. The meeting and statement took place just before the NATO war summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelensky, Erdoan said: “Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves NATO membership. Before that, he made clear his government’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, saying: The Ukrainian people defend their territorial integrity and independence in the war. Since 2014, when Crimea was annexed in a way contrary to international law, we have expressed on all platforms our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
A member of NATO, Turkey seeks to pursue a policy of maneuver between NATO and Russia because of the Turkish bourgeoisie’s strong economic and military ties with both sides. Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ankara closed the strait to NATO and Russian warships based on the Montreux Convention and called for a negotiated settlement.
Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership shows that this policy has become increasingly untenable against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in the US-led NATO war against Russia. Erdoan had already paved the way for a major escalation against Russia in March, when he became the latest leader to endorse Finland’s NATO membership. The vote in the Turkish parliament was unanimous, confirming once again that the Turkish bourgeoisie is at the service of imperialism.
Erdoan declared his support for a criminal initiative that would drag NATO into a direct war with Russia, while in the same speech he called for an end to the war. He said, There are no losers in a just peace. We sincerely hope that the parties, despite their differences of opinion, resume the search for peace as soon as possible.
Welcoming Erdo’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, Zelensky said, I am grateful for Turkey’s support for our peace plan. We are working to implement this peace plan.
Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is an unfettered escalation of NATO’s war against Russia in Ukraine. The Biden administration’s Friday announcement of its decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine indicates that even more reckless steps are in the works, ranging from direct NATO involvement in the war to the deployment and use of nuclear weapons.
Erdoan’s open support for Ukraine’s NATO membership came shortly before the Vilnius summit, where a more formal alliance with Kyiv will be discussed. Ukraine’s membership in the military alliance, which would embroil the NATO powers in a full-scale war with Russia due to Article 5 of the alliances, has been openly discussed lately.
In April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO”, adding: “All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine would become a member. In May, French President Emmanuel Macron said he supported Ukraine’s path to NATO.
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv in June and announced his support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said Canada was one of 20 NATO member states to agree in writing to support Ukraine becoming a NATO member.
Erdoan also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in August. He said the two countries were seeking to extend the Black Sea grain corridor agreement, which expires on July 17, and that prisoner swap talks between Ukraine and Russia were continuing.
Later on Saturday, however, Zelensky unexpectedly announced that the commanders of the fascist Azov Brigade detained in Turkey had returned to Ukraine with him.
In a tweet ending with the fascist slogan Slava Ukraini, he wrote: We are returning from Turkey and bringing home our heroes: Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their loved ones.
Far-right commanders captured by Russian forces in the Battle of Mariupol last year were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war, according to a September agreement between Kiev, Moscow and Ankara.
The Kremlin, which closely followed the Erdoan-Zelensky summit, reacted with strong condemnation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The return conditions were violated by both the Turkish and Kyiv sides, adding: “Nobody informed us. According to the terms of the agreement, these people were supposed to remain on the territory of Turkey until the end of the conflict.
He said Turkey was under pressure to show solidarity with NATO ahead of the Vilnius summit, implying that Erdoan gave in to that pressure.
The Azov commanders, whom Zelensky and Western media often refer to as heroes, openly follow the tradition of the Ukrainian fascists led by Stepan Bandera. This sordid tradition includes collaboration with the Nazis during World War II against the Soviet Union and complicity in the Holocaust as well as other massacres.
Prokopenko, one of the released Azov commanders, had previously referred to his grandfather, who had fought against the Soviet Union on the Finnish side during the Winter War, saying: I feel like continue the same war, only on another section of the front, a war against the Kremlins occupation regime. My grandfather had such a terrible hatred of communism, bolshevism, sovok.
Zelensky’s visit to Istanbul and Erdogan’s declaration of support for Ukraine’s NATO membership followed the latest round of talks between Ankara and Stockholm on Sweden’s NATO membership.
In the days leading up to the meeting, Washington stepped up pressure on Ankara to lift its veto and approve Sweden’s NATO membership at the Vilnius summit. After meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday, President Joseph Biden said he fully supports Sweden’s NATO bid.
However, Thursday’s meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels did not produce that result. Ankara argues that Sweden supports the nationalist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers terrorist organizations, as well as individuals linked to Fethullah Glen. Glen is a longtime CIA operative and US-based preacher whom Ankara blames for the 2016 NATO-backed coup attempt against the Erdoan government.
Referring to Sweden, Erdoan said on Friday: How can Turkey trust a country where terrorists run rampant in the streets? How can a state that does not distance itself from terrorist organizations contribute to NATO?
After the Brussels meeting, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said: “We are working to get a positive decision at the summit where Turkey is making it clear that it is ready to ratify. Then he announced that Erdoan and Kristersson would meet again in Vilnius.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/07/10/6282-j10.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdoan backs Ukraine’s NATO membership, releases Azov commanders in Turkey
- What is the 2024 Michigan Football Recruiting Class cap?
- Ralph Lauren to return to New York Fashion Week in September – WWD
- Asian stocks rise slightly, Chinese disinflation slows down
- PM Modi meets autistic singer Kamisetty Venkat in Telangana
- ‘I don’t understand why a Kohli or a Rohit can’t play T20I cricket’
- SearchGPT for Chrome – Chrome Web Store
- International Tech Giants Eye India’s FinTech Market, BFSI News, ET BFSI
- 🌱 Asheville City Men’s Soccer + Quake Club near the NC and Tennessee border
- Yellen had a ‘constructive visit’ to China with opportunities for ‘more frequent contact’ in the future, she says
- US Central Command says it killed Islamic State leader in eastern Syria
- Jeffrey Carlson, groundbreaking trans actor on All My Children, dies at 48 KIRO 7 News Seattle