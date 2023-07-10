CGTN: Xi urges Jiangsu to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — President Xi Jinping called on the East China Jiangsu Province take the lead and lead by example in advancing China’s modernization.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip to jiangsu from Wednesday to Friday.

Praising the strengths of from Jiangsu a solid industrial base, rich scientific and educational resources, a healthy business environment and a huge market size, he urged the province to continue to play an exemplary role in promoting reform, innovation and a high-quality development, as well as contributing to China efforts to promote a new development model.

During the trip, Xi visited the cities of Suzhou and Nankeen, and visited locations including an industrial park, businesses, a historical and cultural block, and a science lab. On Friday morning, Xi also heard a work report from the provincial Party committee and the government of jiangsu.

Modernization of science-technology

Xi told officials that the key to China’s modernization lies in upgrading science and technology.

Efforts should be made to enhance the leading role of enterprises in innovation, encourage the flow of innovation resources to enterprises, and promote the industrial application of scientific and technological advances, Xi added.

He also called for establishing a basic system to support comprehensive innovation and increasing science and technology investment through various channels and strengthening legal protection of intellectual property rights.

During his inspection, Xi reiterated the importance of advancing the development of science and technology.

Visiting Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi stressed the crucial role of high-tech parks in realizing self-sufficiency and self-strengthening in science and technology. He called for more comprehensive integrated development of enterprises, universities and research institutes, with enterprises taking the lead.

The Chinese president stressed the importance of fostering new industries and accelerating industrial upgrades by taking advantage of new technologies. In addition, he stressed expanding international cooperation to build world-class high-tech parks that are open and innovation-driven.

While inspecting a complete 6G lab from Purple Mountain Laboratories in Nankeencapital of jiangsu On Thursday afternoon, Xi said that with rapid advances in information technology, disruptive technologies can emerge at any time. He insisted on pursuing a pragmatic path of innovation.

He also encouraged young researchers from the Nanjing NARI Group Corporation, to make breakthroughs in advanced technologies, thereby leading a fulfilling life.

Building a Modern Chinese Civilization

Building a modern Chinese civilization is key to advancing Chinese modernization, Xi noted when meeting with party and government officials. He urged jiangsu strengthen the promotion of sectors such as science and technology, education and culture.

On Thursday morning, Xi strolled through the historic and cultural block of Pingjiang, a site with a rich history spanning more than 2,500 years.

He noted that China’s beautiful traditional culture embodies qualities such as resilience, patience and perseverance, which have become part of China’s national spirit.

Xi said Suzhou has excelled in blending tradition and modernity, simultaneously promoting historical and cultural heritage and driving high-tech innovation and high-quality development.

This approach embodies the future of development, he added.

Ensuring people’s livelihoods

Xi also demanded accelerated efforts to establish a well-balanced social security system, improve employment promotion mechanisms and public services to boost employment.

He called for better guaranteeing the employment of key groups.

On work safety, Xi said safety reviews should be continued to limit serious and major accidents.

Xi urged vigilance over floods China is about to enter a key period for flood control. He also noted the increased risk of forest fires in some areas.

Various emergency preparations should be made to minimize all kinds of losses, Xi added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-07-07/Xi-urges-Jiangsu-to-take-lead-in-advancing-Chinese-modernization-1lfdoRI14CA/index.html