Jokowi becomes the most royal president to help MSMEs, here is the proof

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Improving the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector has become one of the greatest achievements of the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) over the past nine years. Amidst various economic pressures and the Covid-19 pandemic, Jokowi is still able to take MSMEs to a better level.

reported from ekon.go.id,MSMEs make up 99% of all business units in Indonesia.

MSMEs also contribute to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 60.5% and employment by 96.9% of the total national employment absorption.

The description of Indonesian MSMEs is dominated by micro enterprises (99.62%), small enterprises (0.30%), medium enterprises (0.06%) and large enterprises (0.01%).

Furthermore, data from the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs shows that the number of SMEs making initial offers increased from 1 (2016) to 25 (2020) with a fairly constant increase each year.

In addition, registered SMEs also skyrocketed from 6 (2016) to 46 (2020).

Considering the MSME credit position from 2017 to 2021, there has been a significant increase from IDR 882.982 billion (2017) to IDR 1.2 trillion (2021).

Looking at the trend, bank loans to MSMEs have relatively increased even though they saw a decline in 2020 due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, in the long term, it increased by 38.2% (2017-2021).

MSMEs are known to play a very important role in influencing GDP and employment.

Considering the importance of the role of MSMEs, the government is helping by providing policies and regulations to enhance the role of MSMEs so that they can better grow and develop, such as the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN), the implementation of the Job Creation Act and its derivative regulations and the Proud Made in Indonesia (BBI) program. ).

The PEN is a series of activities for the revival of the national economy which is part of the financial policy of the State implemented by the government to accelerate the management of Covid-19 and/or to face threats that endanger the national economy and/or the stability of the financial system and save the national economy.

The PEN program was created on the basis of PP number 23 of 2020 which was replaced by PP number 43 of 2020 with various support programs for MSMEs, such as KUR financing, Productive Assistance to Micro-Enterprises (BUPM ), non-KPR interest/margin subsidies, MSMEs Final Income Tax (PPh) supported by government, cash assistance for street vendors, stalls and fishermen.

Finally, the Proud Made in Indonesia program was launched in 2020. The essence of this program is that consumers are expected to choose products made in the country rather than abroad. The existence of MSME products also needs to be further maintained so that MSMEs and the Indonesian economy can thrive in their own country.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Jokowi has also continued to support MSME enterprises by providing full interest rate subsidies. The government has decided to waive the payment of interest and the deferral of the principal of KUR installments for companies affected by Covid-19, for a maximum period of six months.

The waiving of interest payments and the deferral of principal payments in KUR will also be followed by a relaxation of the provisions in KUR by providing an extension of duration and an additional cap.



reported from Pen.kemenkeu.go,id, youThe total support to MSMEs in the PEN program reached IDR 123.460 billion, achieved through various pillars such as tax incentives supported by the government on the final MSME PPh.

MoreoverMSMEs also benefit from flexibility in the payment of installments and interest income, thanks to the interest subsidy program for ultra-micro and MSMEs.

The government also plansnew additional working capital credit by placing funds in a bank. The total financing need for MSME restructuring is IDR 78.78 trillion.



The government also continues to encourage MSMEs to engage in e-commerce.

MSMEs that have upgraded by selling goods through digital platforms have reached 21 million units by the end of 2022. The government is targeting the onboarding of 30 million MSMEs to join digital platforms by the end of 2024.



