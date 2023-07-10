Previews of Uxbridge and South Ruislip Solicitation « The Standard

Originally posted on Nick Kelly’s blog

I spent the last UK general election campaigning in Uxbridge, trying to unseat then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the 25 years that I have been politically active, this was the second most depressing solicitation session I had attended.



Last weekend I returned to Uxbridge for the first time since December 2019. The Boris Johnson’s not-so-illustrious political career ended in failure and shame. Johnson resigned as MP at the end of the Privileges Committee Inquiry. The Committee’s report found that Boris Johnson broke COVID-19 rules, those his own government had set out, and misled Parliament when questioned about it.



Had Johnson not resigned, he would have been suspended from the House for 90 days. The UK, MPs can be recalled by voters when suspended. If 10% of the voters in the suspended member’s riding sign a recall petition, a by-election must be held. Had Boris Johnson not resigned, he almost certainly would have faced a by-election. Under these circumstances, he probably would have lost.



So Boris Johnson took one of the few honorable decisions of his life and resigned from parliament (although even then pooped the privileges committee report and denied wrongdoing).



Last weekend I was in Uxbridge canvassing Danny Beale, the Labor by-election candidate. Labor last won Uxbridge in 1966, and before that in 1945. The Ruislip part of the constituency was never held by Labour. But the region’s demographics are changing and despite a jolt in 2019, overall the Conservative vote has been steadily declining in the region for some time.



Above: Labor candidate Uxbridge and Ruislip Danny Beale



In politics, we talk a lot about conversations at home. It is considered the ultimate litmus test of the performance of a party, leader or set of policies. Opponents of Jeremy Corbyn often claimed he was not popular on the doorstep. Certainly my experience in 2019 was that Corbyn and the political project he came to represent was polarizing. I found that many supported core Labor policy, but did not trust the party or its leadership.



The 2017 election proved that there was strong support for social democratic policies (e.g. national care service, public ownership of rail, electricity, water, etc., and the appropriate financing of public services). But weak leadership on Brexit, an inability to respond properly to anti-Semitism and maintaining its appalling position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine showed that Corbyn was unfit to be Prime Minister. But neither does Boris Johnson, as confirmed by the Privileges Committee.



So what’s the message on the doorstep now? When you go out you only get a small sample in a dozen streets. Just like opinion polls, the “mood at the door” is not an exact science, but gives you a general idea of ​​the mood. Compared to 2019, overall the number of people saying they vote for the Labor Party is now higher, but only modestly.



Kept them. On the doorstep, voter anger was palpable. All this anger was not directed at the Conservatives, but I and others had quite a bit of conservation with people who had already voted Conservative but would not be in the by-election.



The headwind for Danny Beale is not coming from parliament but from the Greater London Authority (GLA). The Labor Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has decided to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone in all London boroughs. This means that owners of older vehicles will now pay a daily charge of 12.50.



London air pollution is bad and search by Imperial College London in 2019 found it contributed to 4,000 premature deaths a year. Unfortunately, it is the people of London who cannot afford electric vehicles who are paying the price. In the outer suburbs of London like Uxbridge and Ruislip, the number of car owners is higher because public transport is generally not as frequent.



Danny Beale called for the ULEZ expansion to be delayed, saying the cost of living crisis was not the right time to implement it. He also called for a better scrappage program to help people replace older vehicles. Unlike other parts of the country, the government has not helped Greater London set up a real scrapping scheme, presumably to put pressure on Sadiq Khan.



Did this problem appear on the doorstep? The very first door I knocked on was their primary concern. Others have also mentioned it, usually in the wider context of the cost of living, and have been as critical of the government as they have been of the Mayor of London. But it was clear that ULEZ stood in the way of people voting Labour.



Based on this session and the feedback I have received from others who have applied, Labor can definitely win Uxbridge and Ruislip. But it will be close. The challenge will be for Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral elections next year. Decisions such as the extension of the ULEZ or the increase in rail fares result from the fact that the government has not supported London. But many now blame the mayor and Labor members of the London Authority. The Conservatives believe this will give them an advantage. The message I got at the door was that anger at ULEZ did not automatically equate to voting for the Conservatives, especially given their recent track records in government.



Two other by-elections will take place on July 20: Somerton and From, and Selby and Ainsty. There is also the likelihood of a disgraced by-election Constituency of MP Chris PincherAnd by Nadine Dorries Mid Bedfordshire constituency. Polls suggest that in each of these by-elections, the Conservatives will struggle. Each has its own dynamic, with the Lib Dems the serious challenger in Somerton and From, while in Selby and Ainsty a Labor victory now looks likely.



In approaching Uxbridge and Ruislip, the idea I take away is that Labor has a real chance, but should not be complacent. Support for the Conservative and Unionist party is plummeting, but this is turning to cynicism and rage rather than enthusiastic support for a Labor government next year.



It is possible that in 18 months, British Labor will be in government, but have lost the mayor of London. It’s not inevitable, but for Sadiq Khan to win a third term as mayor he will need to balance cutting emissions and environmental goals while helping Londoners survive the cost of living crisis. . This could well prove to be a difficult campaign, which I hope will not give me another “worst canvassing session”.





* The worst canvassing I attended was the 2014 general election in New Zealand. I was canvassing the Wellington Ohariu electorate. It was early spring, and the rain was heavy in typical Wellington fashion. It took me hours to dry off. The New Zealand Labor Party won 25% in this election, its worst result in a century. Labor failed to win Ohariu’s seat that time, although they won it back three years later when Jacinda Ardern won the 2017 election for Labour.



