Cricket tourism resumes in India





Imagine this: the deafening roar of the crowd, the tension in the air and the players wearing the national colors. Yes! Were talking about Indias religion cricket. This year, India is hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. As the clock ticks closer to the inauguration day of October 5, the country’s cricket tourism appears to be hitting a new frenzy. And clearly, cricket fans from all over the world are flocking to the country, with cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad – which host key matches – witnessing an increase in hotel bookings of 15 to 20% over the same period last year; while flight fares also increased two to three times closer to match dates. Airfares have skyrocketed two to three times their usual rates, while the cost of luxury hotels has seen an astonishing increase of 10 to 15 times. Even cheaper options have seen their prices double, said Bharatt Malik, senior vice president of flights and hospitality at Yatra Online. activity area. Read also : Dream 11 set to replace BYJU as main shirt sponsor of Indian teams India vs Pakistan: Biggest Draw

One of the biggest draws, however, is the India-Pakistan match scheduled for October 14 and taking place in Ahmedabad. And as the case, Ahmedabad is witnessing an unprecedented increase in hotel rates which are around 50,000 per day in five-star establishments – up a few times; compared to Delhi or Lucknow, where room rate increases are more modest at 15-20%, according to industry insiders. Online travel agency, yatra.com. said, it has seen a 70-90% increase in hotel bookings due to the staging of the India-Pakistan game. A relatively smaller inventory compared to big cities is another reason driving up room rates. The clash between these two cricketing powerhouses India and Pakistan led to a fivefold increase in hotel rates for that night, with luxury hotels charging up to 50,000 per night, Nishant Pitti said , CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip. Air tickets to Ahmedabad are experiencing a similar unprecedented increase. Prices have tripled from normal. A quick Google search three months before the day of the big game shows that the cheapest flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad for October 14 is between 8,000 and 10,000. This is already double the normal fair on this road, which is about 3,400 to 5,200. Read also : MS Dhoni 42nd birthday: 5 lesser known facts about the legend Collection

Industry players are sparing no effort to cash in on India’s cricketing frenzy. MakeMyTrip, the nation’s largest online travel agency, is expanding its inventory of homestays in key cities, recognizing the growing demand for alternative accommodations. According to Parikshit Choudhury, CBO of Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group at MakeMyTrip, there is an increase in the search for homestays, indicating a desire to tap into new avenues. OYO has announced plans to add 500 new hotels in host cities over the next three months. Its portfolio covers more than 1,68,711 hotels and residences in 35 countries. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Posted on July 9, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/sports/cricket-tourism-picks-up-in-india/article67057877.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos