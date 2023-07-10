Netizens get excited when Joko Widodo visits Cak Nun in the hospital, why?





President Joko Widodo took the time to visit humanist Emha Ainun Najib alias nun cak who was lying in Sardjito Hospital, Yogyakarta on Sunday (07/09/2023) yesterday. Uniquely, netizens are actually excited about the arrival of the number one person in Indonesia for Cak Nun. They assess the president Jokowi is a person who has the magnanimity to forgive. How could it be otherwise, this cultural watcher from Yogyakarta once made a controversial statement that allegedly insulted President Jokowi. On an occasion to lecture to his congregation, Cak Nun once referred to Jokowi as a pharaoh. It just made the public furious. The reason is that he is a widely followed public figure. Read also :Success Starring In Drama Bloodhounds, Actor Woo Do Hwan Joins New Agency However, this time President Jokowi actually had his heart set on visiting Cak Nun, who was lying in the hospital due to a brain hemorrhage. Jokowi’s attitude has been flooded with praise from netizens. They considered President Jokowi to have a very noble heart because he was ready to forgive him. “It’s hard to find the right words to describe the glory and greatness of Pak Jokowi’s soul,” said @kedaikopitalun. “You are very honorable sir. What kind of sincerity do you have?” wrote @RyuAmakusa. “Because Pak Jokowi made peace within himself, so he could forgive others, the highest human knowledge is sincerity,” @AaronOfficial said. Read also :Full funeral prayer recitation with latin script and meaning of each takbir “Our president’s smart way,” @theydug said. “When you’re abused, always be good. The hardest thing to do. That’s what Jokowi did because he was amazing,” @RyRygalery said.

