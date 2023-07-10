Politics
Members of UK Parliament Urge PM Modi to Protect Endangered Asian Elephants
New Delhi: British MP Henry Smith, along with over 85 other Members of Parliament, including those in the House of Lords and House of Commons, and high-profile celebrities, are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all possible steps to Protect Endangered Asian Elephants and Control Human- Wildlife Conflict in India.
With nearly 1,200 elephants killed in the past 10 years across India – including 245 in the past three years in Odisha alone – the gentle giants are in grave danger, with just 27,000 remaining in the country at present. ‘actual hour.
“We humbly call on the Indian government to do all they can to protect India’s elephants and impose tough penalties that would deter senseless killings of critically endangered elephants,” reads the letter, initiated by Conservative MP Henry Smith. .
After the resounding success of two landmark bills related to trophy hunting and animal protection passed through the UK Parliament, Tory MP Henry Smith is now stepping up to save endangered Asian elephants in their last stronghold .
“Elephants are being poisoned, electrocuted, hunted using illegal and brutal methods such as throwing spears tied with fireballs and even shooting them to get rid of them, even as poachers start forest fires to attract the wildlife and trap them,” he said. added in the letter, also addressed to the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupendar Yadav.
Prominent signatories to the letter include many members of Indian origin in the House of Lords and Commons, namely former Home Secretary Priti Patel, Lord Dholakia, Baroness Prashar and Lord Sikka, as well as the Hollywood legend of the Star Trek series, William Shatner, and the famous British actors Rula Lenska and Peter Eagan.
Due to rapidly diminishing natural resources, elephants are driven out of forests and forced into human habitations in search of food and water, which escalates human-elephant conflict.
The Conservative MP said protecting endangered megaherbivores is of vital importance not only to ecosystems in India but also to countries around the world.
The letter comes just days after Smith, along with renowned Indo-Canadian elephant conservation biologist and Nari Shakti Puraskar recipient Sangita Iyer, highlighted the alarming number of elephant deaths during a presentation to the UK Parliament. .
She explains that since elephants are biodiversity champions and proven climate mitigaters, their value extends far beyond India.
What happens to elephants in India will have a cascading effect across the planet. We need all world leaders to come together to implore the Indian authorities to act urgently in the face of the alarming number of elephant deaths caused by electrocution, poaching and habitat loss, among other growing threats. preventable, Iyer said.
Megaherbivores have lost 80% of their habitats to human encroachment, resulting in the death of elephants on Indian railways and highways.
A total of 45 elephants were killed on the country’s railways from 2019 to 2021, according to 2022 data from the Ministry of Railways.
Asian elephants are an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are only 40,000 Asian elephants left on the entire planet, 27,000 in India, their last stronghold.
India also has the highest human population in the world at 1.41 billion. And in order to support the burgeoning population, the development of infrastructure such as railways, roads and mines is increasing dramatically.
A multi-award winning wildlife filmmaker, author and founder of the Voice for Asian Elephants Society, Iyer is currently in talks with other world leaders to garner support and add to the international chorus imploring Prime Minister Modi to act urgently and decisive way.
IANS
