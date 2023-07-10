Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo visits Waibu Agro Eduwisata, Jayapura Regency, Papua, Friday, July 7, 2023. Photo: BPMI Presidential Secretariat/Kris President Joko Widodo appreciated the activities carried out by young Papuans at Waibu Agro Eduwisata. The President said that through Waibu Agro Eduwisata, the creativity of young Papuan children is welcomed and given various lessons. good about packaging, good for hydroponics, good for raising chickens, raising chickens, good for fishing, then making animal feed, fish food, it all fits together coachingtraining here, the President said in his statement to the media team after visiting Waibu Agro Eduwisata, Jayapura Regency, Papua on Friday, July 7, 2023. President Jokowi also reiterated the importance of producing a commodity paying attention to market demand. The most important thing I remind you is that you have to start from the market, what is the market demand?, the market askedits what? Then just production, the president said. The Head of State also hopes that the training and apprenticeships provided can bring real benefits to young people in the future. One of them, the market share in Papua can be controlled by young Papuans. If there has coachingthere is PYCH (Papua Youth Creative Hub), there are real things being done like that, yes the market in Papua should be controlled by young people in the future, said the president. Then, top quality products, properly packaged, will also be great memories for anyone who comes to Papua Country, he said. Accompanying the President on this visit were Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Head of BIN Budi Gunawan, Deputy Head of BIN Teddy Lhaksmana, the special staff of President Billy Mambrasar, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief, General of Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Plh. Governor of Papua Ridwan Ruusukun. (BPMI Setpres)

