PM Modi to unveil long-awaited recognition of Indian Army during July 14 parade





In a significant gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to take part in the prestigious July 14 parade held in Paris as a guest of honour. This invitation is an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to reclaim the lost honor of Indian soldiers and highlight their crucial role in the First and Second World Wars. The denial of their importance by the Western media has long been a source of disappointment in India. This event, scheduled for July 14, 2023, not only commemorates the sacrifice and dedication of Indian soldiers, but is also a proud moment for the whole world, including Europe. Read also Indo-French naval and air forces unite to celebrate July 14 in France Recognition of the contributions of the Indian Army: For the first time in 107 years, an Indian army contingent will march alongside French soldiers in Paris during the July 14 parade. This historic inclusion represents a momentous opportunity to recognize the gallantry and gallantry displayed by Indian soldiers throughout military history. It is a much-needed acknowledgment of their significant contributions to both WWI and WWII. Despite their pivotal role, the Western media, as evidenced by the Hollywood film Dunkirk, has often neglected to portray Indian soldiers in their proper place. The importance of a timeless image: A powerful black and white image that has gone viral on social media has captured the essence of the Indian Army’s involvement in France during World War I. The photo depicted Indian soldiers marching through the streets of France, with a French woman planting flowers on a soldier’s chest. This image is a poignant reminder that the Indian military played a crucial role in shaping France’s future, says senior war reporter Neeraj Rajput. Although soldiers wearing turbans could be mistaken for Sikhs, they were part of the Indian Cavalry of the British Army. The presence of the Punjab regiment at the July 14 parade further highlights the rich history of Indian soldiers’ involvement in conflicts in Asia, Africa and Europe, he said. The Glorious Legacy of the Punjab Regiment: The Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments in the Indian Army, has a remarkable history of valor and bravery. He won 18 battle and theater honors during World War I, with notable engagements in France including the Battle of Neuve-Chapelle and victories at Loos and in France and Flanders. The regiment’s contributions extended beyond Europe, as they fought in campaigns in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong and Damascus. Honor sacrifices and contributions: The extent of India’s involvement in world wars is often overlooked. In World War I, over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated, of whom 74,000 made the ultimate sacrifice and 67,000 were wounded. Similarly, 2.5 million Indian soldiers valiantly served in World War II in theaters across Asia, Africa and Europe. The Punjab Regiment alone won 16 battle honors and 14 theater honors during this world conflict. Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the July 14 parade is an important step in recognizing and honoring the historic contributions of the Indian Army to the World Wars. According to Rajput, this occasion not only restores the pride and dignity of Indian soldiers, but also represents a symbol of recognition for their sacrifices and dedication. This is an opportunity to rectify the historical oversight of Western media and to celebrate the enduring spirit of the Indian Army, whose legacy of bravery continues to inspire generations.

