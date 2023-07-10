Politics
The “Reiwa style” on display during the first Imperial Goodwill Tour
Their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Indonesia as state guests for a week from June 17 to 23. It was their first goodwill visit to a foreign nation since the Emperor ascended the throne and ushered in the Reiwa era.
It was also the Emperor’s first overseas trip since the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the UK in September.
Empress smile
Initially, it was questioned whether the health of Her Majesty the Empress would allow her to travel. Fortunately, however, Their Majesties were able to make the trip together. The imperial couple was naturally at ease throughout. Empress Masako’s occasional smiles were particularly charming.
It was the first time in about 21 years that the couple had traveled to a foreign country for international goodwill. Their last goodwill visit was to Australia and New Zealand in 2002.
The Empress was often absent from official duties during her tenure as Crown Princess. However, as a Japanese citizen, I am delighted to see how cheerfully and gracefully she behaved as Empress. I believe this is due to the Emperor’s support over the years. He has my greatest respect.
Shortly after the emperor ascended the throne, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, severely restricting the imperial couple’s official activities. More than three years passed without any imperial trips abroad or to Japan. One can only imagine how emotional this goodwill visit must have been for both of them.
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Indonesia. It is also the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan.
Distinguishing the “Reiwa style”
Former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko also made their first goodwill visits to the region. After their induction, they traveled to three Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia.
As this was Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s first goodwill visit, there was a lot of speculation about their “Reiwa style”. What would their goodwill efforts look like?
During their visit to Dharma Persada University, Their Majesties engaged in a discussion on the future with the students. The Emperor commented to a student who liked the anime “Naruto,” “My name is Naru-HI-to. No relation.”
Her Majesty’s well-conducted joke and Her Majesty’s laughter received a lot of coverage. Talking indiscriminately and lightening the mood with a joke show the Emperor’s kindness and consideration.
Break up with excuses
There are several things to note about this Reiwa-style goodwill. Emperor Akihito’s visits to Asia have always been characterized by references to World War II. However, according to Kyodo News, Emperor Naruhito made no mention of the war when meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his recent visit to the region.
During his October 1991 visit to Indonesia, Emperor Akihito made reference to World War II in his speech at the banquet. This time, however, the hosts suggested there be no exchange of words “for a friendlier affair”.
During his press conference before departure, Emperor Naruhito made reference to the war. However, there was no criticism in either country regarding its lack of official mention of the war in Indonesia.
A generational change
This portends a new form of international goodwill born of generational change. I believe this is the result of the trust that has developed between the two peoples. The close relationship between the current and former imperial couples and the peoples of Southeast Asia has sown this trust. Japan’s contribution to the region’s development after the war was also an important factor.
Back in Japan, Their Majesties spoke of “the potential of the young generation in the friendship and cooperation between our two countries”. The Emperor said: “We hope they will expand their interest in each other’s countries. We believe they can play a major role in deepening mutual understanding and friendly cooperation between our two nations. .”
Their Majesties’ visit to Indonesia was symbolic, representing the future that the young generations of the two countries will forge together.
Continue commemorative visits
Much of the media attention has focused on this “Reiwa style” of international goodwill. However, it should be noted that Their Majesties also continued the tradition of memorial visits. This tradition was established by Emperor Showa and the Emperor Emeritus.
During the visit to Indonesia, a memorial service was held at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery. Around 9,700 soldiers who died during the war of independence with the Netherlands are buried there. The couple’s solemn appearance at the service was strikingly similar to that of the former Emperor and Empress.
Their Majesties offered silent prayer for nearly two minutes at the Cenotaph. They followed him with an offering of flowers. Two minutes is long enough for silent prayer. Many people were moved by the heartfelt respect Their Majesties have shown to fallen heroes.
Also buried in this cemetery are 28 Japanese soldiers who remained in Indonesia after the war and fought with the Indonesians during the War of Independence. Many of them were killed in action and treated as stateless people until the 1960s, despite their significant contribution to Indonesia’s independence.
Prior to the memorial service, Their Majesties met with the descendants of these Japanese soldiers. The Empress reportedly said, “Tomorrow I will offer flowers with all my heart.”
It is quite significant that Their Majesties have chosen to draw attention to the lives and deeds of these Japanese soldiers. I wish to express my sincere respect for Their Majesties’ recognition of the past as they look to the future.
(Read the article in Japanese.)
Author: Tsuneyasu Takeda
|
