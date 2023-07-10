Politics
Bhubaneswar Diary: Modi’s ministry reshuffle could see newcomer from Odisha – The New Indian Express
Modi’s ministry reshuffle could see newcomer from Odisha
With a Union cabinet likely to occur anytime before the monsoon session of Parliament, all eyes are on New Delhi to see who from Odisha will be dropped and who will get the chance. There has been intensive speculation in political circles here that two state ministers – Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw – will be relieved of their ministerial responsibilities and given organizational work. Vaishnaw has already been put in charge of Madhya Pradesh.
Speculation is also rife that Pradhan will be appointed the party’s general secretary at the national level. Sources within the party said Bishweswar Tudu is also in the crosshairs as his performance has fallen short and his conduct in his dealings with government officials has been controversial. His survival at the Union Ministry largely depends on Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who could be relieved of his ministerial responsibility for failing to maintain good health. If Tudu continues, Jual Oram getting a callback seems distant. In such a scenario, the chances of Sangeeta Singhdeo, four-time Balangir MP, becoming a minister look good.
~ Bijoy Pradhan
BRS Odisha plans go up in smoke
In January this year, nearly 100 leaders of various political parties in Odisha were flown from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). After their induction in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad, press conferences were held in Bhubaneswar to announce the major plans of the party in Odisha. Foremost among those who joined the party were the entire Gamang family – former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang and their son Sishir.
Jayram Pangi, a former MP and Gamang family rival in Koraput politics was also inducted. One of the party’s plans was to launch the membership drive soon after and organize a public meeting attended by KCR in Bhubaneswar. But even after six months, there has been no movement from the party in this regard. Neither the membership campaign was launched nor any word on the public meeting to announce the formation of the party’s state unity.
Furthermore, there is also complete silence from the state BRS leaders in this regard. This raised questions about BRS projects in Odisha. Has KCR developed cold feet or realized the futility of inducting wasted political leaders who cannot make an impact in the state!
~ Bijay Chaki
Vaishnaw has a cabinet post with politics
Whenever Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Union Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw goes on a state tour, he makes sure to buy something and pays through the digital payment system. It does this deliberately to check vendors’ knowledge of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and if they are happy with the technology that facilitates monetary transactions.
Ever since he was inducted into the Narendra Modi cabinet, he has made consistent efforts to bring technology to the masses. During his recent tour to Balasore following the Bahanaga train tragedy, he did not forget that. Vaishnaw bought chewy coconuts from a roadside vendor and offered them to Odisha Police security personnel accompanying him and others present. He made the payment through UPI using his cell phone.
The Minister then picked up the standee with the barcode printed on it and asked the vendor’s wife sitting at the checkout counter, Maa! Did you receive the money? Who brought you this payment system? It’s Modi Ji. Countries like Japan have also started adopting this system. The bureaucrat-turned-politician seems to have ascended to the ministerial post with realpolitik.
~ Rout of Hémant
