Lawyer says prosecuting President Navajo is bad precedent for Trump

SALT LAKE CITY A general manager refuses to accept the results of the democratic process and a deadly riot ensues.

It didn’t just happen in Washington.

In 1989, the Navajo Tribal Government ousted President Peter MacDonald, Sr. over allegations of corruption and bribery. The riot and ensuing lawsuits are a guide for federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, says Ken Ballen.

So if the rule of law is to apply to everyone equally, Ballen said in an interview with FOX 13 News, if it applies to an indigenous tribal leader, surely it must apply to the President of the United States.

Ballen is a former chief counsel for the US Senate Indian Affairs Committee. He recently wrote an op-ed for CNN.com saying MacDonald’s prosecution requires indicting Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection.

The Navajo Nations legislature voted to remove MacDonald from power over allegations of bribery and corruption.

In April 1989, Ballen recalled, [MacDonald] led a group of his supporters, encouraged them to go and resume his rightful presidency, even saying, if there is a fight, let them fight.

These are the same, almost exactly the same words that President Trump would use on January 6th.

A sure riot at the Tribal Headquarters in Window Rock, Arizona. Two protesters died. The police were attacked. A tribal government building was ransacked.

Like President Trump, Ballen said, President McDonald was not at the site of the riot. He let his people in.

In 1992, a federal jury in Arizona convicted MacDonald of conspiracy and burglary in connection with the riot.

You didn’t have to show that McDonald’s directly wanted two people to die, Ballen said.

Trump denied committing any crimes on January 6, 2021.

Nonetheless, Ezra Rosser, a professor at American University whose expertise includes Indian law, calls Ballens a point of comparison. But, says Rosser, there is a postscript to the MacDonald case.

Part of McDonald’s history that is somewhat of an afterthought is how government institutions on the reservation changed to prevent this from happening again in the future, Rosser said. And we as a country have not done that.

MacDonald was sentenced to 14 years in prison. President Bill Clinton commuted his sentence to time served in 2001.

MacDonald was a Navajo Code Talker during World War II. In 2017, Trump welcomed him and a few remaining Code Talkers to the White House.

Mr. President, MacDonald told Trump, we know you will succeed. America is in good hands.

In asking for the commutation, MacDonald’s supporters cited his deteriorating health. MacDonald is now 94 and president of the Code Talker Museum.

