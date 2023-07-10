In front of executives and supporters, Prabowo promises to continue Jokowi’s program





HIDAYAT SALAM General Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto delivered a speech at Grand Tangerang Gerindra Party Consolidation Grand Event at Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City, Banten on Sunday (07/09/2023). JAKARTA, KOMPAS In front of thousands of cadres and supporters, Party General Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto emphasized that the sustainability of the downstream processing program or natural resources which is President Jokowi Widodo’s priority must be pursued. Indonesia’s natural wealth must be nurtured and managed in a way that all Indonesians can enjoy. Indonesia must become a strong nation so that its natural wealth is not taken over by other countries. He passed it on during the Grand Consolidation of Greater Tangerang Gerindra Party at Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang Town, Banten on Sunday (07/09/2023). Consolidation on the theme Fighting together towards victory in the 2024 elections was also carried out simultaneously in the regions of Bogor, Bekasi and Depok, and was broadcast virtually.

The consolidation of the party, which was attended by DPD and DPC cadres and supporters, was also attended by Gerindra elites, such as the daily chairman of the Gerindra party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, and the vice-president of the Gerindra party for ideology, politics, governance, party discipline and strategy. Sugiono information. Gerindra Party General Secretary Ahmad Muzani witnessed the consolidation in Bekasi, West Java. This (consolidation) is an important activity for all Gerindra Party cadres to prepare from the grassroots all over Indonesia. Indonesia is the 4th largest country out of more than 240 countries in the world. Indonesia is not a random country, so you have to choose a good leader. So, we have to prepare, said Prabowo, who is also a presidential candidate from the Gerindra party. HIDAYAT SALAM Cadres at the DPD and DPC Gerindra Party levels during the grand consolidation of the Gerindra Party throughout Tangerang Raya in Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City, Sunday (07/09/2023). Also read: Maintaining solidity, internal consolidation of Gerindra during the commemoration of the 15th anniversary Prabowo also said that cadres who join the Gerindra Party must have a consciousness of improving people’s lives. Therefore, politics is a path that can improve people’s lives. On this occasion, Prabowo urged the people of Indonesia to introspect and rise up so that they can manage the abundant wealth of chicken resources to ensure the well-being of the people. Indonesia’s natural resource wealth, Prabowo continued, should no longer be controlled by certain circles or other countries. Our nation must not allow our wealth to leave Indonesia. Indonesia’s wealth should be used for the welfare of the people, Prabowo said. To his supporters, Prabowo stressed that he would continue the programs put in place by President Joko Widodo. According to him, Indonesia’s policy of domestic processing of natural resources, such as nickel and palm oil, can increase the added value for the people. Nickel sold raw versus nickel processed in Indonesia can be tens of times its value if we process it in the country. Palm oil when processed in Indonesia is of extraordinary value. The added value is extraordinary, he says. KOMPAS/RIZA FATHONI Aerial photo of palm oil plantations and mills and PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS) in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Thursday (29/4/2021). President Jokowi, Prabowo continued, has always stressed that material wealth can be dealt with at the national level so that natural wealth can be enjoyed and bring prosperity to all Indonesian people. This downstream program must be carried out continuously. We, God willing, receive the mandate and get permission from the people to lead Indonesia. Indonesia must be able to transform its natural resources so that they can be used by all our people, Prabowo added, to applause from his supporters. Apart from continuing Jokowi’s agenda, Prabowo also hailed the success of Joko Widodo’s government in overcoming the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia is among the countries that managed to recover quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic. Prabowo also called on the cadres to pledge to continue the program that had been spearheaded by President Jokowi. We must be brave and we must be ready to recognize the leadership of our president, namely President Joko Widodo. Indonesia as a ship will not be safe or reach its destination if the captain controlling it is not correct, Prabowo said. Maintain synergy The daily chairman of the DPP Gerindra party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, assured that all the cadres of the DPD, DPC, up to the entire branches have started to move. The political machine is expected to be hot as the 2024 elections approach. Executives can improve coordination and synergy so they can fight together to oversee the 2024 legislative and presidential elections. With regard to technical skills, managers have been trained. They just need to synergize and let them know they’re not alone, it’s a collective struggle, he said. HIDAYAT SALAM DPP Gerindra Party Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad posing for a photo with Gerindra Party cadres during the grand consolidation of Tangerang Raya Gerindra Party in Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City, Sunday (07/09/2023) . Read also: Projo seems to lean more and more towards Prabowo Dasco is optimistic that his party will win the 2024 elections. Based on previous electoral experience, Gerindra has excelled in the Banten region. However, Dasco continued, Gerindra did not have a target number in Banten. Dasco left that to the electorate. We know from experience that Gerindra’s voices in Tangerang and Banten are already superior. We also hope that the 2024 election will be like this. There is no percentage target, we leave everything to the voters. However, we are optimistic that we will excel again, Dasco said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2023/07/09/di-hadapan-kader-dan-simpatisan-prabowo-janji-lanjutkan-program-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos