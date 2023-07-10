Yellen’s latest trip helps set new normal for US-China relations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 7, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images

BEIJING US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has become the second US cabinet member to visit China in a month, paving the way for higher-level communication between the two countries. In the coming days, John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, also plans to visit China, he told the The New York Times. The US Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. The multiple trips mark a change from earlier this year, when an alleged Chinese spy balloon forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone travel plans to Beijing. He only surrendered in June. Geopolitics weighed on the market earlier this year, Yifan Hu, regional investment director and head of Asia-Pacific macroeconomics at UBS Global Wealth Management, said Monday during a press briefing on the outlook for the second half of the year. “As long as there are talks and communications between China and the United States, the market will get used to the new normal,” she said, noting that performance will likely be less volatile. That’s according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin remarks.

Official statements from the US and Chinese sides indicated plans for further talks. “Differences should not be a reason for estrangement, but rather a communication building engine and exchanges,” China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement Monday about Yellen’s visit. That’s according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese text. The Ministry of Finance said that during the meetings, the Chinese side asked the United States to remove tariffs on Chinese products and stop “pressure” on Chinese companies, among others. Aside from the increased talks, bilateral relations have not improved significantly. Just days before Yellen’s arrival in China, his Ministry of Commerce announced upcoming export controls on two metals used in the manufacture of semiconductors. The United States is still considering restrictions on investment in high-end Chinese technology, Yellen confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday. She said she told her Chinese counterparts that any restrictions on U.S. investment abroad would be “very narrowly targeted.”

Prevention of escalation

Better communication, however, can help set limits on government actions. “My goal is to ensure that we do not engage in a series of unintended escalation actions that will harm our economic relationship with each other,” Yellen said in an interview which aired Saturday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” She noted that the pandemic has contributed to the lack of contact between senior US and Chinese officials, creating “a situation where misunderstandings can develop.” “And I think my trip was successful in forging those relationships and creating the opportunity for a deeper set of more frequent contacts at our staff level.”

Yellen’s visit from Thursday to Sunday came about three weeks after Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Yellen met with people close to Xi, including recently promoted Premier Li Qiang. “They weren’t counterparts that we had seen in tons of meetings before. And so coming in and being able to interact with them to talk a lot of substance was the most important thing,” a senior Treasury official told reporters. during a briefing at the end of Yellen’s journey. The official noted that a meeting with He Lifeng, a deputy prime minister, lasted five hours, more than double the originally scheduled time. He also leads China-US economic and trade cooperation efforts, according to a state media report who called his meeting with Yellen “constructive”.

Again, no meeting is likely to produce a breakthrough, but the process will result in the normalization of leadership communication, which itself can help maintain fragile stability. Scott Kennedy Center for Strategic and International Studies