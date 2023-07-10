Zelensky rejects Trump’s claim that he could end the war in Ukraine ‘in 24 hours’





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Donald Trump’s claim that he would have ended the Russian-Ukrainian war “in 24 hours” if he had won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, has sought to blame President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. The former president has touted his relationship with Putin and his negotiating skills, claiming that he could have ended the war in a single day had he been Commander-in-Chief.

“My personality kept us out of war,” Trump said at an event in Salem, New Hampshire, in January. “And I already told you, [it] would never have happened with Russia. Putin would never have entered. And even now I could solve this in 24 hours. It’s so horrible what happened. These cities are demolished now.”

Zelensky, however, expressed skepticism about Trump’s ability to end the Russian-Ukrainian war during an interview on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday. Ukraine’s president said Trump “already” had the opportunity to intervene amid years of escalating tensions between Moscow and Kyiv that occurred throughout his presidency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media during a press conference in Istanbul on Saturday. Zelensky on Sunday rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim that he could have ended the Russian-Ukrainian war “in 24 hours”. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

“It seems to me that the mere desire to end the war is beautiful. But that desire should be based on real-life experience,” Zelensky said in translated remarks. “Well, it looks like Donald Trump has had those 24 hours once in a while. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and like I guess, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had other priorities.”

Zelensky said Biden or Trump could have ended the war ‘even in five minutes’ by forcing Ukraine to cede large swaths of its territory to Russia, though Ukrainian leaders ‘didn’t agree’ to do it.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

How Biden and Trump differ on the Russian-Ukrainian war

Biden and Trump have taken different positions on the ongoing war between the two countries. Biden has presented his administration as a strong supporter of Ukraine. He did not call on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia as his administration has indicated it will continue to support kyiv until it wins the war. Biden has also provided Ukraine’s military with billions of dollars in military aid that has been attributed to turning the tide of the war in his favor.

While Trump has spoken out against war, he has also signaled an openness to a Ukraine-Russia deal that would see Ukraine make certain concessions, such as giving Russia the Crimean Peninsula or committing to not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). .

Trump’s stance comes amid an isolationist streak among some Republicans, who have argued that Biden has provided too much military aid to Ukraine and that those funds could be better spent domestically.

Zelensky responded to Americans who have grown weary of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine during his Sunday interview.

“I would like to say thank you to all Americans for what you have done, and I appreciate those who say you have done enough,” he said. “Believe me, no matter what, I appreciate the help. As for the word enough, we Ukrainians are not people known for our excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us. Honestly, when we will have enough for our victory, so that will be enough.”

