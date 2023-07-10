Sanjay Raut | Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena accuses PM Modi of duplicity on corruption

Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena on Sunday sought to accuse Narendra Modi of duplicity in corruption, a day after Congress attacked the prime minister for his double standards amid the defection of several NCP leaders accused of BJP corruption.

Those who drown the country Bhajpa mein aayen, yeah prison mein jayen, aisa message badshah nein diya hai (The Emperor has sent a message that those who drag the country down should either join the BJP or go to jail), Uddhav’s aide Sanjay Raut wrote in the party’s spokesperson. samna.

Raut was referring to Modis’ speech in Bhopal where he condemned the opposition as corrupt, saying: Beware of those who drown the land (Beware of those who tear down the country).

Highlighting the corruption cases against some of the NCP defector politicians such as Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, Raut sarcastically remarked: Desh ko dubane wale raato-raat deshbhakt ban gaye (Those who dragged the country down overnight turned into patriots).

The Sena leader cited other examples, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress politician who became a key figure in the Modi-Amit Shah scheme after going through the wash some BJP.

The goal is to round up all the dacoits and pickpockets by misusing central agencies that have completely turned into political tools to consolidate political power, Raut wrote.

Some leaders are now desperate to expose their acts of corruption in hopes of becoming ministers in BJP governments.

Raut taunted Ajit Pawar for accusing his uncle and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar of abusing him.

Yes, he was abused. Seven terms as MP, once MP, Minister for 15 years, four times Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition for one term. Any other nephew would not have tolerated this injustice, Raut wrote.

While the defectors seem to have escaped the law by going to the BJP, it is the Prime Minister’s reputation that is tarnished in the process.

Maharashtra Congress Leader Nana Patole said: People now understand Modis’ tricks. It uses state power to smash opposition parties. It is widely frowned upon.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, during a visit to Gwalior on Saturday, said: Is there a chance for God’s sake? (Traitors won’t get a chance this time).

Digvijaya alluded to Jyotiraditya Scindia as dark several times after defecting to the BJP along with MPs loyal to it, toppling the government of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya warned Modi-Shah against gaddars in a series of tweets saying: Modi and Shah, you are creating a gang of gaddars who abused you day and night. Now they praise you in the lust for power. The day you lose power, these gaddars will be the first to abandon you.”

Digvijay said: Modi & Shah, those leaders who stood by your side when you were not in power withdrew and confined to their homes. Will you fight with the army of gaddars by abandoning the army of self-respecting loyalists? You are both making a big mistake.

Most of the defectors who joined the BJP for power or security have no faith in the Sangh Parivar ideology, but have usurped the positions of BJP loyalists who had struggled for decades to build the party.

In Madhya Pradesh, at the polls, there is an intense battle for tickets in constituencies where Congress defectors have joined the BJP with Scindia. The original BJP candidates are vying for these seats, creating a political problem for the BJP and Scindia.

Similar dilemmas are sure to trouble the BJP in Maharashtra as it has imported about 80 Shiv Sena and NCP MPs who will be clamoring for tickets from their constituencies.

Loyalists will have to compete with defectors, who have not only grabbed cabinet posts but are also likely to grab the majority of poll nominations.

What will hurt BJP supporters and leaders the most is that these defectors have accused them of bigotry and communalism all their lives.