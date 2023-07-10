Why the Wagner Groups mutiny is Xi Jinping’s worst nightmare

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reproduced with permission.

At the end of last month, the RussiansWagner Groupmade international headlines as the drama of his short-lived mutiny unfolded on screens around the world.

Faced with the threat of a violent rebellion, Putin, a strongman who has ruled Russian politics with an iron rod for 23 years, has been thrust into the humiliating position of seeking reconciliation to end this challenge to his authority. .

All of this has ramifications for Beijing, for the Chinese leadership in Zhongnanhai, and for Xi Jinping himself.

First, the rebellion unfolded against the backdrop of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Likewise, it is possible that if Xi Jinping launched a military invasion of Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army would not be fully obedient.

Even more so than Russia, China’s military is likely to be made up entirely of children from the poorest backgrounds who might leave things a mess when asked to endure the enormous psychological strain of modern warfare and in the midst of widespread official corruption.

As soon as this war starts to go wrong, the likelihood of a mutiny or a military coup will increase.

Second, Prigozhin was an old friend and confidant of Putin for over 30 years. Prigozhin personally led his troops to the front lines, taking part in a nasty and tough war, where he was essentially Putin’s man in the field. But that all changed when it started to look like there was no hope of victory.

Like Putin, Xi Jinping is a strong leader, whose faction cemented its position in power after a fierce power struggle at the 20th party congress in October 2022.

This means that any future challenge to Xi must come from within his own faction. This is how things tend to go, both in terms of human nature and historical results.

Xi Jinping has no way to defend against this and can never afford to ignore the possibility of hidden dangers lurking in the Xi Family military.

The army is melting

Moreover, when Prigozhin rebelled, he didn’t mess around, but embarked on a march on Moscow, knowing full well that he had to go straight to the top and confront the big boss.

If a similar rebellion were to occur in China, it would target Zhongnanhai and Xi Jinping himself. Every action meets an equal and opposite reaction. There is always a chance of shooting yourself in the foot. Those who play with fire will eventually get burned.

When the Wagner group headed for Moscow, it did so quickly and without resistance, as if crossing no man’s land. This meant with few obstacles along the way, advancing rapidly until it was only 200 kilometers from Moscow, screaming at the gates of the capital.

The Russian army, police and security forces seemed to have crumbled into nothing, so no one showed up to protect Putin with their guns.

Xi Jinping once said of the collapse of the former Soviet Union that no one was man enough to protect the regime.

Putin was only able to mobilize six fighters for a low-level bombardment, but even they were shot down by Wagner’s troops.

There was also no support for Putin among ordinary Russians. In fact, they welcomed the Wagnerian army with open arms.

What could they be thinking? Perhaps they had suffered enough under Putin.

If Prigozhin had not accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s attempt at mediation, real or false, it is quite possible that he went as far as Moscow.

Moscow was vulnerable, not only because of the lack of military defense, but also because of the attitude of its people.

The public aid in question

And Putin clearly knew it. After all, he quickly agreed to reconcile and immediately promised to forgive Prigozhin and Wagner once Lukashenko intervened. It must have been devastating for him to realize how nobody cared, in the military or in the general population.

This effect would be felt even more keenly in China. Just look at the number of sensitive words and banned search words that authorities under Xi have banned from the Chinese internet, to the point where people joke that you can’t use Chinese at all.

The power of the Chinese Communist Party leadership is inversely proportional to the amount of public support it enjoys. The greater the power, the greater the loss of popular support.

The reason is simple. People don’t tend to want to live in one-party states these days. Added to this, we now have a one faction, one man dictatorship. This goes against the spirit of the times, against the will of the people, and is extreme and unacceptable.

Do you think they don’t know that?

There are many people who believe that the day Xi Jinping launches an invasion of Taiwan will be the day he signs the regime’s death warrant. I generally agree with them.

Because the People’s Liberation Army is no match for the American armed forces. And people in China have suffered enough under the Communist Party, and they have suffered enough under Xi.

The war will plunge China into turmoil. There will be an unprecedented rapprochement of anti-Communist and anti-Xi forces, and opposition voices will become louder than ever, both inside and outside the party.

What can Xi or his faction do to stem this tide? They will crumble under the sheer force of popular sentiment.

This is why the Russian mutiny is Xi Jinping’s worst nightmare.