There is evidence that Imran Khan incited mobs to violence on May 9: Sherry Rehman





ISLAMABAD: Federal climate change minister Senator Sherry Rehman said there is evidence Imran Khan incited the mob to violence, believing it would give him political advantage.

Responding to a post from Imran Khan on Twitter, Sherry Rehman said that Imran Khan himself had become a parody of himself. “Everyone saw May 9 and there is evidence of how you incited the crowds to violence that day,” he said.

In a Twitter post, Sherry Rehman said, “Imran Khan, you thought the armed riots you launched against state facilities, ambulances and Edhi radio station as well as martyrs’ memorials, your campaign is a political gain for you.

It is you who have become a parody of yourself. May 9 has become a bonfire of your vanities. Everyone has seen, and there is far more evidence of how you instigated, orchestrated and provoked mob violence on May 9th. You absurdly thought that the armed rioters you sent against the state https://t.co/nPmLd0KC3l

SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 10, 2023

She further wrote, “You have grossly misunderstood all the factors. The determination of the military establishment you have targeted and your political adversaries who have suffered long casualties, but unlike you all have dignity and respect as you criticize them all.

The federal minister said: “Even today, the people you criticize do not treat you as you treated them. No one should be humiliated, but no one is above the law. Still, that’s what you want.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan did not want the law to apply equally to everyone. “Narcissism comes across as the main motivating factor for your actions which makes you repeat mistakes. Obviously you don’t learn from mistakes,” she tweeted adding, “Pakistan is not your cricket pitch and politics is not your T20 game”.

