‘Little weasel’ – Donald Trump ally Roger Stone slams ‘p*ssy’ Joe Rogan for shaking hands with ex-POTUS at UFC 290





At UFC 290, Joe Rogan and Donald Trump caught everyone off guard when the former US president and the famed podcaster exchanged a friendly octagon-side handshake. This came as a surprise to many, given Rogan’s past criticism of Trump.

Joe Rogan, who has called Trump an “existential threat to democracy” in the past, apparently briefly sidelined differences at UFC 290. Trump, currently leading the field of Republican presidential candidates, received a thunderous reception from the crowd at UFC 290.

Amid the excitement, Trump spotted Rogan, pointed at him, walked over, and engaged in a kind handshake. It should be noted that the UFC color analyst previously declined to have Trump as a guest on his renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Trump just hit Joe Rogan with the alpha handshake 5 min.

Trump can’t be stopped

#UFC290 #UFC

Trump just hit Joe Rogan with the alpha handshake 5 min. Trump can’t be stopped #UFC290 #UFC https://t.co/aax0JL2kYi

Roger Stone, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, lambasted Rogan for shaking hands with the former US president. Stone, a controversial political figure, who has been convicted of multiple counts in the past, including witness tampering and false statements during the Robert Mueller investigation, wrote on Twitter:

“Little weasel @joerogan won’t have @realDonaldTrump on his podcast so he gets the full treatment @realDonaldTrum #short #P**y”

Check out the tweet below:

Roger Stone was arrested at his Florida home on January 25, 2019, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump camp’s alleged ties to Russia. Stone’s arrest marked a significant development in the investigation, and it later emerged that Trump had granted Stone clemency, sparking widespread outrage over potential interference in the legal process.

When Joe Rogan claimed that “morons had a king” in Donald Trump

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color analyst made a particularly bold claim about Donald Trump. Rogan made the comment during a discussion with Dave Portnoy about politics and the challenges of making real change to the system.

Joe Rogan highlighted Trump’s outsider status and how he resonated with a segment of the population that felt underrepresented by past leaders. Despite Rogan’s previous dismissive stances toward Trump, he acknowledged the appeal the former US president held for his loyal supporters, who see him as a genuine figure. Roger said [via Yahoo News]:

“I mean, who’s going to sign on to get rid of all the special interest groups, get rid of all the lobbyists? Nobody. It’s like that, that’s why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump get do in power because he was such an outsider.”

Roger added:

“And the goons had a king. There’s a lot of goons… And no matter what he says, like, to them, he represents them. He’s not perfect, but at least he’s real ‘like there has that kind of thought process that he played with.”

It should be noted that Trump, meanwhile, has previously expressed his admiration for Joe Rogan, acknowledging his popularity and his work as a podcaster.

Quick links

More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-little-weasel-donald-trump-ally-roger-stone-slams-p-ssy-joe-rogan-shaking-hands-ex-potus-ufc-290 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos