Scorpene submarines on the agenda during PM Modi’s visit to Paris for July 14





Scorpene-class submarine (representative image) Photo: PTI New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Paris on July 14 for the July 14 ceremony, the transfer of 26-28 Rafale for the Indian Navy will certainly be under discussion and an announcement could come. Another major topic of discussion will be the French-made Scorpène submarine and the manufacture of one or two others in India. India has manufactured six Scorpene submarines in India. Five of them have already been commissioned, which means they belong to the Indian Navy. The sixth, INS Vagsheer, could be ready in less than a year. All were manufactured in Mumbai by Mazagon Docks Limited. They have the trained workforce of engineers and technicians to make one or two more. Even with the 6th Scorpene submarine, the Indian submarine fleet will still have 17 submarines, barely enough, according to the Navy. In addition, seven of them are Russian Kilo-class submarines and the first, INS Sindhughosh, was commissioned in 1986, 37 years ago. The second, INS Sindhuraj is 36 years old. The last ones are ready for refit. Obviously, the first Kilo-class submarines will not last much longer. Likewise, the German-designed HDW submarines are also aging. INS Shishumar, the first of the four, is also 37 years old. This is why the need for new submarines is reaching a critical stage. Additionally, of the 16 conventional submarines in the Navy today, some are in need of refit. Others sometimes need to be repaired. Thus, the operational number is less. Also, how much will be available in, say, five years is questionable. The Germans, Spaniards and South Koreans are preparing to compete for a contract for six additional submarines. For this, negotiations must begin and then contracts must be signed. The delivery of the first submarine is at least six years away, if all goes well. By then, the submarine fleet could be severely depleted. If one or two more Scorpene submarines are built under contract in India, this will ensure that there will not be a drastic depletion in the number of the fleet. It will also ensure that those trained in MDL will not sit idle.

