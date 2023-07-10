Imran Khan grilled by Islamabad police





Security personnel use bulletproof shields to protect the former prime minister as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. .Khan appears before JITs after being warned of legal action against him .

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was bombarded with more than two dozen questions when he appeared before two Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) on Sunday to investigate 12 registered cases in different police stations under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws, reported The News.

The JITs, led by SSP Yasir Afridi and SP Rukhsar Mehdi respectively, posed more than 25 questions to grill Khan.

While recording his statement, the former prime minister said he had “no horror of Pakistan and national institutions”.

“I respect the Pakistani army, the martyrs, the ghazis and the martyrs’ monuments from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Sources told this reporter that Khan openly condemned the May 9 incident, but said: The PTI workers or I have nothing to do with the May 9 incident.

He claimed it was a plot against him and his party.

I will never accept responsibility for the event because the plot was hatched by the government and law enforcement agencies hired to trap me and the party in legal clutches, he argued.

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said he observed the tyranny of government quarters when they attempted to assassinate him on May 25 last year.

I disagree with the claim that PTI workers were involved in the May 9 episode because I have evidence of a conspiracy related to the event, he claimed several times by answering questions from the JIT.

They are trying to eliminate me from politics but they cannot triumph in their purpose, Imran concluded.

Imran appeared before the two JITs constituted under the supervision of the DIG (Operations) to investigate 12 cases brought against him and to record his statement regarding the criminal cases filed under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), ATA and Maintenance of public order (DFO).

The former Prime Minister recorded his declarations in seven files (4 registered under ATA offenses with the CTD police and three with different police stations).

However, he declined to answer questions in the remaining five cases, saying he was not prepared to record his statements there.

Investigators said the suspects had previously avoided appearing before the JIT for investigation. The sources said 12 notices were served on the former prime minister, including seven issued by the CTD and six by the JIT, but he never responded to the notices.

However, two final notices were served on him with the warning that legal action would be taken if he failed to appear at the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) complex on July 9 in G/11-4 at 2:00 p.m. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/498318-may-9-violence-imran-khan-grilled-by-islamabad-police The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos