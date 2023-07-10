Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects the idea that Donald Trump could end the war between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called out Donald Trump on Sunday over his outlandish and repeated claims that he could end the country’s drawn-out conflict with Russia in just one day if re-elected.

He made these statements during an interview on ABC News This Week, telling anchor Martha Raddatz: It seems to me that the mere desire to end war is beautiful, but that desire should be based on an experience of real life.

He went on to note that tensions between the two former Soviet countries were already skyrocketing during Trump’s years as president and that he did little to bring the temperature down.

It looks like Donald Trump has had those 24 hours once before, Zelensky said through an interpreter. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and like I guess, he had that time on his hands but he had to have other priorities.

Zelensky also rejected Trump’s past suggestion that Ukraine cede some of its disputed territory to Russia as a peace offer, saying he wholeheartedly rejects such proposals.

If we are talking about ending the war at the expense of Ukraine, that is, about making us give up our territories, I think that in this way, [President Joe] Biden could have ended it in five minutes, Zelensky said.

But we wouldn’t agree, added Zelensky.

Raddatz also asked Zelensky about the future of US aid to the war-torn country, noting the position of a growing number of Republicans and even some Democrats who question whether the billions of taxpayer dollars spent on support American to Ukraine should be stopped.

First of all, I would like to say thank you to all Americans for what you have done, he began. And I appreciate those who say, we’ve done enough.

We Ukrainians are not people known for our excessive appetites, he continued. Our victory is enough for us honestly, when we have enough to declare victory, then it will be enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/ukraine-president-volodymyr-zelensky-rejects-idea-donald-trump-could-end-ukraine-russia-war-in-24-hours The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos