three reasons why it is so difficult for the US and the West to work with Beijing on policy

China does not want to manage competition with the United States responsibly, it wants Washington to stop competing. Risk reduction is as vaguely considered in Beijing as decoupling.

Nor is China inclined to see any virtue in the now common list of grievances of Western nations, whether over Ukraine, the militarization of the South and East China Seas, the treatment of foreign companies, the industrial subsidies, rampant cyber theft, foreign interference or human rights. .

And unfortunately, dealing with China will only become more difficult. Indeed, what little optimism remains in Chinese policy in the West comes up against three hard truths.

First, China is a great power with a deeply realistic approach to pursuing its interests. Its leaders nurture a nationalism that is both aggrieved and triumphant. China will overcome a century of humiliations and is committed to national rejuvenation. In the words of Xi Jinping, the East is on the rise, while the West is on the decline.

Beijing wants to maximize the advantage for China. The Chinese Communist Party’s worldview is that this is how the great powers behave (and how the United States behaves). It shouldn’t surprise us, but from the West’s perspective, the pursuit of China’s advantage too often comes without any consideration for the interests of others.

Second, the party fears that responding to Western concerns will weaken its Leninist grip on China. Xi is increasingly choosing the opposite path, strengthening the party-state, bringing politics and ideology to the fore, restricting market reforms and suppressing dissent.

Third, Beijing is convinced that the United States is determined to contain and suppress China and the party in particular. Based on this premise, compromise risks being both futile and dangerous in the long struggle ahead. On the contrary, the power of the party and through it the power of the nation is the key to coexistence under conditions favorable to China.

There is no break in sight. The party perceives a more dangerous world. Regime security is assuming an increasingly central role in geopolitical strategy.

This leaves the West with few good choices in China. Accompanying Beijing in the hope that something will change is a form of illusion about the nature of the party-state under Xi Jinping.

But there is also the danger that the West will retreat into a series of ever more rigid or punitive policy responses.

There is little evidence that this would change China’s behavior or its ambitions. High levels of decoupling would be extremely costly and unnecessary. Strict reciprocity can be doomed to failure.

How then should the West proceed? First with realism. The West must approach China knowing that a less contested modus vivendi is unlikely in the foreseeable future. To paraphrase writer Andrew Small, there is no version of this China that the West can easily live with.

Secondly, perhaps prosaically, with good diplomacy: calm and disciplined management of relations with China, coupled with vigilance and determination to protect national sovereignty and resilience and to compete in the global contest of ideas and standards that Xi Jinping now leads.

The West can afford to be confident in its assets and skeptical of China’s ability to achieve whatever it wants. There is still room to calibrate Chinese policy to advance broader strategic and economic goals, find space for cooperation on global issues, and reduce the risk of conflict.

Third, by managing risk systematically and responsibly, whether it is Taiwan, the security dilemma created by increased military deterrence, global economic fragmentation, or growing concern in the Global South about the trajectory of relations between the West and China.

And fourth, the United States and its like-minded allies and partners in the global West and beyond must work effectively together to advance these goals. Governments in Europe, Japan, Australia and elsewhere, while inclined to side with the United States, will not support a totally adversarial American approach to China. It’s not a point that resonates much with China’s impassioned politics in Washington, but it’s another hard truth.

This will be difficult to implement and, even if they meet with some success, relations with China will remain difficult. Chinese leaders recognize that there is a lot of controversy and there is still a lot of work to be done. They prepare for a long fight. So should we.