Susan Collins must condemn Donald Trump





As the longest-serving member of Maines’ congressional delegation and its only Republican, it’s time for Senator Susan Collins to muster up the courage to condemn Donald Trump’s reckless handling of classified documents that is alleged in her recent indictment. I have worked for 35 years in the defense industry and I have never seen such irresponsible handling of classified material.

The time is no longer for half measures. Former President Trump is the putative favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination. Senator Collins can look to a former Maine senator, Margaret Chase Smith, for precedent. Senator Smith had the courage to confront the tactics of Senator Joe McCarthy at the height of the Red Scare in 1950.

Yes, strongly condemning Trump will draw the ire of conservative media pundits and could well cost Collins re-election in 2026 if she decides to run again. Former Rep. Liz Cheney had the courage to call out Trump for his actions during the Jan. 6 disgrace. Cheney knew speaking out would cost her the Republican primary, which she would have easily won had she remained silent. There are things that are more important than being re-elected.

Since the death of Senator John McCain, the Republican Party has lost its moral helm. If McCain had lived to see January 6 and Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have delivered an excoriating verbal gunfight at Trump.

Maine’s motto is Dirigo. It’s time for Senator Collins to lead.

Samuel Rosenthal Portland

