Sweden is in the home stretch to become a member of NATO. Will Turkey derail?

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022.
Reuters
NATO is convening a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 to approve new defense plans, and its leaders hope to announce the full endorsement of a new alliance member, Sweden.
But more than a year after the Nordic country applied to join the defense organization Turkey, which has been a member since 1952 and boasts of being NATO’s second largest army, obstructs.
Hungary, a member of the EU and NATO, is the only other recalcitrant country, although its position on the issue should follow that of Turkey. Countries need the unanimous approval of NATO’s current 31 member states to join.
Turkey is using its strength as a member of the alliance to extract concessions from other countries. It’s a gamble that could pay off big for Ankara or could further worsen relations with the West, backfire and harm the country’s already fragile economy.
US President Joe Biden has previously told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington wants objection to Sweden’s NATO bid dropped, while Erdogan is pushing the administration to sell F-fighter jets. 16 to the Turkish army. The jets could be something Turkey earns in exchange for a potential endorsement for Sweden, although Biden officials say the two demands are “completely unrelated.”
With a lot at stake for Turkey, Sweden and the NATO alliance, whichever direction Turkey takes will have significant consequences for all of them.
Swedish Beef
Turkey’s objection stems from Sweden’s support for Kurdish groups that Ankara describes as terrorists. The Kurds, an ethnic minority in Turkey making up about 20% of the country’s population, have a tumultuous history with the Turkish government, which classifies certain Kurdish political groups as a serious threat. Sweden has made efforts to adapt its policy to Turkey’s demands, but Erdogan says he is not satisfied.
Turkey’s position is also essentially a flex, say some observers, using its role in NATO to win concessions and remind the West that it is a partner whose demands should be taken seriously.
“There’s still a chance Turkey will allow Sweden into NATO in time for the July summit,” Ryan Bohl, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at Rane, told CNBC. . “But there’s clearly a realistic chance that Erdogan will continue to play this stuff well past that deadline.”
Finland and Sweden announced their intention to apply for NATO membership in May 2022, reversing a historic policy of non-alignment following Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine in February of that year. .
Although they have been official alliance partners since the 1990s, the idea that the Nordic states might indeed join the group has caused Moscow to ruffle NATO expansion, which it has previously cited for justify the invasion of Ukraine.
The move is part of a larger dance Ankara is performing between Russia and NATO, using its unique position to leverage advantages.
southern star
Researcher on Turkey and Syria
In the meantime, Erdogan maintains friendly relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, acting as a kind of mediator between Moscow and Kyiv and refusing to adopt Western sanctions against Russia.
Erdogan finally approved Finland’s NATO membership in March, which added a whopping 830 miles of NATO territory along Russia’s western land border. But he says that Sweden has not yet make the progress that Ankara seeks, accusing him of allowing Kurdish protests in Stockholm that support the PKK, or Kurdish Workers’ Party, which both states designate as a terrorist group.
Many Kurdish activists living in Sweden say they do not support terrorism but oppose Erdogan and his policies, and now fear that Stockholm will sell them for NATO membership. Turkey requests from stockholm controversial issues include the extradition of some Kurdish activists to Turkey, some of whom are Swedish citizens and have been protected from extradition under Swedish law.
“President Erdogan said that Sweden has taken steps in the right direction by making changes to the anti-terrorism legislation,” said a statement from the Turkish presidency on July 5. “But supporters of the PKK (Kurdish Workers’ Party) … terrorist organization continue to freely organize demonstrations praising terrorism, which reverses the measures taken,” he added.
Turkey is taking this opportunity to send an important message about its national security interests, explained Kamal Alam, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
A participant jumps on a banner showing a portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a protest organized by the Kurdish Democratic Society Center against the Turkish president and Sweden’s NATO bid in Stockholm on January 21, 2023.
Christine Olson | AFP | Getty Images
“Much of Turkey’s stance is a direct message to Europe that while it may sound like posturing, Ankara has not overcome EU support for the YPG/PYD in northeast Turkey. Syria, which also translates into indirect support for the PKK,” he said. , referring to Kurdish militant and political groups in Syria that have ties to the PKK, but have been vital in the fight against ISIS there.
“This position is a direct result of the fallout from the war in Syria when Turkey drifted away from the EU on many fronts,” Alam said. “While the headlines might be about tactically blocking NATO membership, the overarching strategic message is don’t mess with Turkey’s national security.”
He also noted the EU’s refusal for decades to let Turkey into the bloc, adding: “Turkey says we are the second largest army in NATO and after all the blackmail and blocked membership to the EU, we will now reverse the process of who enters or exits.”
‘Play with fire’
While the gamble could pay off for Turkey, it also threatens to sever already strained relations with Western allies and even backfire economically.
“Turkey’s blockade of Sweden’s advance into NATO is not a clear ticket to economic fallout, but it is playing with fire,” said Turkey and Syria researcher Guney Yildiz.
“This move is part of a larger dance Ankara is performing between Russia and NATO, using its unique position to leverage advantages,” he told CNBC.
“With subtle alignment with the West on other fronts like Russian sanctions, Turkey thinks it can get the better of Sweden for a while. But it’s a countdown,” Yildiz warned. . “The window to exploit Sweden’s membership for profit is closing. When it does, Turkey will pay the price, especially as the cost of managing its relationship with Russia increases, making inevitably tip the scales towards more compromise and less gain.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Turkey’s economy has been on a rollercoaster ride for several years, with inflation hovering between 40% and 80% last year and a cash which lost about 80% of its value against the dollar over the past five years.
In such a precarious environment, Turkey can no longer afford to take risks, says Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
“Either Turkey endorses Sweden’s NATO membership in Vilnius or it risks a major rift in relations with the West and at a time when Turkey’s macroeconomic situation is on the brink. is decision time,” Ash wrote in an emailed note.
“It will go until the last minute, 11:30 a.m.,” he said. “But if that doesn’t happen, there will be a major crisis in Turkey-NATO relations at a time when Turkey’s macro-economy looks particularly vulnerable.”
