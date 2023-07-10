The Cringe in This One – Donald Trump, Dana White and BJJ Goat Gordon Ryans UFC 290 Picture Has Nate Diazs Teammate and MMA World Divided





UFC 290 was a massive event featuring big names like UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis, and more. Fighters from different promotions and divisions showed up to see the UFC at its best. Sean OMalley and Aljamain Sterling were also present.

There were also many celebrities who attended the fight. BJJ great Gordon King Ryan was seen at the event alongside Nathalia Santoro. Former United States President Donald Trump was one of the biggest non-UFC names to take part in the event. The BJJ artist uploaded a photo posing with Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White and fans went crazy.

Fans divided over Gordon Ryan’s last message with Dana White and Donald Trump

It was a pleasant surprise for fight fans to see Gordon Ryan come out and show his support at UFC 290. However, the real show stealer was former US President Donald Trump. The BJJ King took this opportunity and uploaded a photo with Donald Trump, Dana White and Nathalia Santoro, while thanking the UFC President for making this possible.

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments section; some speak in favor of Ryan while others chastise the image.

This is legendary, commented one fan, while another commented saying, @gordonlovesjiujitsu are you coming to @ufc soon? . BJJ fighter Renzo Gracie commented on the photo saying: . UFC legend, Nate Diazs, training partner and teammate, Jake Shields, also commented on the photo, regretting not sticking with Gordon Ryan during the event. Damn I should have stayed with you, he said.

Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. also came up with a,.

However, not all fan feedback was so pleasant.

I can smell the steroids and plastic surgery in this pic, one fan started as others followed, commenting on things like, God, this pic is just awful, and Cringe in this one. Poking fun at the Billionaires fight that had the whole world buzzing, one fan commented saying, See if you can put in a word for Trump vs Biden maybe for an under card fight when Musk and Zuck are fighting. .

To speak ill of his fighters to thank him? Ryans equation with the UFC President

When the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight was announced and UFC fighters started getting involved by offering training, BJJ GOAT contestant Gordon King Ryan called out UFC fighters like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre to attract attention. Ryans stance on UFC fighters was at odds when he was seen mingling with UFC President Dana White at UFC 290.

Your Move, Cowboy – UFC Heart-Throb and BJJ Goat Gordon Ryan team up to nudge Mark Zuckerberg as intrigue thickens after Elon Musk workouts with Georges St-Pierre

With that, fans are now speculating if BJJ King Ryan will come to the UFC in pursuit of a championship belt. But with Ryan’s deteriorating health conditions, will this be a smart move for the UFC? Only white can tell.

