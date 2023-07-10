Politics
More Chinese are giving up on Xi’s ‘Chinese dream’ for an American
American progressives insist that the American dream is dead. But for thousands of Chinese migrants who have taken long and dangerous journeys through Latin America and eventually reached the US-Mexico border, the American dream is alive and well and worth risking all they have. have.
Reuters reports that between October 2022 and March 2023, US Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended more than 6,500 Chinese nationals at the US-Mexico border, an increase of more than 15 times from the same period a year ago.
For Chinese nationals seeking to flee China, coming to the United States via Latin America is a long, expensive and perilous journey.
The 2,300-mile trek typically begins with Chinese nationals traveling to Ecuador, one of the few South American countries they can enter without a visa. From Ecuador, Chinese with means typically pay around $60,000 or more for “more direct or safer smuggling routes, such as the air passage to Mexico, where” snake-headed agents bribe customs officers to let Chinese in with fake travel documents,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
Chinese nationals with less means typically pay between $7,000 and $10,000 for smugglers to take them to the US-Mexico border through more indirect routes. They must traverse some of the most dangerous areas, including the Darin Gap jungle and Mexico’s infamous Route 101, known as the “Highway of Death”. Chinese migrants are frequent victims of carjackings, robberies, sexual assaults and other violent crimes.
Economic and political reasons pushed these Chinese nationals to make a long and risky trip to the United States. When China’s current dictator Xi Jinping came to power in late 2012, he promised the country’s 1.4 billion people a “Chinese dream of prosperity and national rejuvenation”. Yet the Chinese people soon realized that Xi’s “Chinese dream” was their nightmare.
Xi is the coldest dictator since Mao Zedong. He ruthlessly suppressed ethnic minorities, believers, political dissidents and party officials. He also built a mass surveillance state to control the thoughts and behaviors of the Chinese people.
Much to the dismay of many Chinese people, Xi removed the presidential term limit from the Chinese constitution and became a dictator for life. His emphasis on indoctrinating Chinese youth from kindergarten through college with a “red education,” promoting unyielding loyalty to himself and the Communist Party, reminds older generations of Maos’ destructive cultural revolution.
Most Chinese accepted limited political freedom in exchange for economic prosperity. But under Xi’s watch, China’s economic growth has slowed dramatically, largely due to Xi’s policies.
Her the crackdown on some of China’s most successful tech companies and business elites has eroded investor confidence and weakened the entrepreneurial spirit. Its meddling in China’s property market has led to the collapse of China’s largest real estate company and falling property prices, and many Chinese people have seen their lives tied to unfinished housing projects.
The straw that broke the camel’s back for many Chinese people, especially young Chinese people, was Xi’s brutal enforcement of “zero-COVID” policies over the previous three years, which devastated the Chinese economy and caused the Chinese people untold pain and suffering. After Chinese youth in several major cities staged “white paper” protests late last year, the Chinese government suddenly reversed its COVID policy without much preparation or explanation, leading to a chaotic reopening and further eroded some peoples’ last faith in Xi’s leadership.
Today, China’s post-COVID economic recovery is stalling, and the unemployment rate for the 1,624-year-old has reached 20.4%.
The lack of political freedom and economic opportunity has prompted many Chinese to seek ways to leave China. China’s upper class led the wave of migration, and the desire to leave China trickled down to the middle class and ordinary Chinese citizens. One of the most popular Internet terms on Chinese social media is , which means entering the United States illegally through Latin America. His “voting with his feet” with Chinese characteristics.
Chinese with less means and those who want to leave China are opting quickly, driven by the long wait for U.S. visas and the belief that the Biden administrations’ laxity on border control has made illegal border crossing relatively inconsequential.
As more Chinese nationals who have traveled to the United States have shared their experiences and advice online, more have felt encouraged to do the same, despite the dangers they may face. Although Chinese nationals make up a small portion of all illegal crossings across the US-Mexico border, they represent a rapidly growing subset.
While the growing number of illegal Chinese migrants has added complexity to our country’s current border crisis, they also represent a geopolitical opportunity with domestic political implications.
During the Cold War, President Lyndon Johnson used US immigration policy to fight communism by offering special treatment to Cuban immigrants. In addition to making enormous contributions to the economy of the Americas, many Cuban immigrants became one of the most vocal anti-communist political forces in the Americas.
It is in the interest of the Americas to apply the historical lesson learned from adapting an immigration policy to support Cuban political refugees to Chinese migrants today.
Suppose the United States expands legal immigration to help more Chinese people who have risked everything to leave China and become Americans. Our nation will gain more productive and patriotic citizens and win important geopolitical victories in this case, at the expense of Xi’s “brain drain”.
Nothing will embarrass the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) more than the image of Chinese Americans waving American flags and vowing to uphold the US Constitution. This same image will also send American progressives a powerful rebuttal: that the American dream is alive and continues to inspire freedom-loving people.
