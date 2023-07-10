Britain grapples with ‘great displeasure’ over state of country’s politics amid Biden visit

President Biden faces a difficult task to iron out wrinkles in its relationship with the UK as infighting continues to plague the ruling Conservative Party and the country’s traditionally impartial bureaucracy appears to weigh on business, experts say.

“Joe Biden was the most anti-British American president of the modern era,” Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. “He has treated the British people, the United Kingdom, with immense disdain, from the wreckage of a US-British trade deal to his refusal to attend the coronation of King Charles.”

Biden arrived in Britain on Sunday evening ahead of a critical NATO summit this week, with the bloc seeking to hammer out details and commitments for a new Ukraine support program and the creation of a NATO-Ukraine council. .

The visit marks Biden’s first visit since King Charles III took the throne, along with Biden famous for not having attended the coronation May 6. Biden made sure to call Charles before the event to congratulate him, and the king invited him for a state visit after the coronation, but many Britons still interpreted the decision as a snub.

Some believe Biden has no particular affection for the UK, a stance born out of his strong connection to his Irish roots and the difficulties which persisted between the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

This age-old friction is just one of many speed bumps, according to Gardiner, who also cited Bidens’ “intense anti-Brexit very pro-EU” stance and awkwardness over the administration’s interference in the appointments of the Secretary General of NATO to oppose the British choice of Ben Wallace, currently British Secretary of State for Defence. Wallace was the frontrunner for the job, but failure to secure support from the United States ended his hopes, The Telegraph reported.

“It caused a lot of discontent in London,” Gardiner noted. “It happened just before his visit to the UK, and it generated a lot of bad advance publicity, I think, for Joe Biden ahead of his trip.”

Prince Charles reads the Queen’s Speech during the official opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 10, 2022 in London.

“And if you add to that the reality that Biden and his administration are basically supporting Ursula von der Leyenthe President of the Commission of the European Union, to be the next head of NATO, it is of course considered very insulting by the British,” he added.

Alan Mendoza, co-founder and executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital that despite these tensions, Bidens’ visit has a chance to “cement the budding relationship between the two leaders.”

“We shouldn’t expect any big announcements given the substantive discussions that have already taken place over the past month, but the volume of conversations in recent months and the addition of a meeting with the King this time underscores the take realizing that the two countries would do well to work more closely together,” Mendoza said. “The Anglo-American alliance remains essential to the future of the free world.”

Biden arrives in a difficult situation in the UK, which may limit the impact and value of his trip, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a kind of mini-revolt in his party and a lack of support: he received negative approval ratings within his party for the first time since taking office in October, with a -2, 7% after a decent 11.7% last month.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks as World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab listens during a WEF session in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023.

According to a report by the Telegraph, his approval in the traditional conservative ‘blue wall’ stronghold region in the south of England has fallen to -8%.

Sunaks’ endorsement has suffered in part due to the ongoing drama surrounding Boris Johnson exit not only from the role of Prime Minister last year, but also from his role as an MP. Johnson and several other longtime party members resigned their seats, with some suggesting they were expelled from within.

“I would say there are deep internal divisions within the UK Conservative Party and a lot of discontent within the Conservative Party base over the current leadership, which they see as a shift of the Conservative Party to the left” , said Gardiner.

“You also have in the background the efforts of the civil service to undermine key aspects of government policy,” he added, citing the government’s failure to strengthen immigration legislation to deal with to the “small boat crisis” which he claimed the civil service opposed and worked to “overthrow”.

Former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson attend the Remembrance Sunday service in London on November 13, 2022, to honor servicemen who have fallen in the line of duty since the First World War. (Toby Melville/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

“So certainly in the UK I would say it’s not easy for the UK government to push through strong, robust Conservative policies because you have a civil service in place that is very opposed to a lot of the government’s agenda.

The civil service has come under intense scrutiny after Sue Gray, the civil servant leading the independent investigation into Boris Johnson and his COVID-19 “partygate” scandal, has accepted the post of Chief of Staff to Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, subject to the approval of the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee. Starmer led the leftist Labor Party.

Johnson wrote in a statement after Gray’s report was released that he was “pushed out by a small handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the endorsement even of members of the Conservative Party, let alone the ‘wider electorate’.

“It has long been suspected that officials of differing political views were able to frustrate this government’s efforts to enact its preferred legislative agenda by throwing up procedural hurdles along the way,” Mendoza said.

“The fury over a senior civil servant like Sue Gray negotiating a job offer with the Labor Party while still a civil servant is just the latest example of the sense that the traditional neutrality of the civil service may have been eroded,” he said. “The net effect has been to see an Americanization of our system with an increase in political appointments as special advisers to ministers, helping them guide ideas through the quagmire of Whitehall.”

Biden plans to meet King Charles III and Sunak on Monday before leaving for Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO summit on Tuesday.