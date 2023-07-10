Prabowo Subianto salutes the leadership of President Joko Widodo





Inidepok.id – General Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto hailed President Joko Widodo’s leadership in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic for three years in front of political party cadres. “Indonesia was (once) underestimated and despised by other nations. Many countries predicted that Indonesia would collapse and could not cope with health, and there would be many casualties” , did he declare. “Thank God for the fact that we are recognized by the United Nations, a country that has recovered quickly from the pandemic. Because there is good leadership everywhere, we must be brave, willing and recognize President Joko Widodo “, said Prabowo Subianto during the vicon of consolidation of the Gerindra party in Depok on Sunday. Prabowo Subianto said that for three years the world has been experiencing an economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Three years of living through a pandemic crisis, and successfully reducing the lifespan of the global economy,” said Prabowo Subianto. The pandemic that hit the world had a bad impact, Prabowo Subianto said. The Indonesian government was able to recover quickly. “We are grateful to Indonesia, including quite quickly (woken up) in a slump due to the pandemic outbreak,” said Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, DPC Gerindra party advisory board chairman Depok Nuroji said Indonesia had managed to control the pandemic for three years compared to other countries in Europe. “It is proven that compared to other countries like Europe, there is bankruptcy. Indonesia is still surviving economically. Even the inflation is quite low below 5%. Other countries have been affected by the pandemic,” Nuroji said. This man who is also a member of the Indonesian Parliament said that the Indonesian government led by Joko Widodo has its own unique way of controlling the pandemic. “Pak Prabowo Subianto really welcomes (along with President Joko Widodo) the strategic control of the pandemic and the economy so that it does not hit the Indonesian economy. The pandemic ended smoothly,” Nuroji said.

