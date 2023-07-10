Donald Trump is a giant failure





I just want to find 11,780 votes, then-President Donald J. Trump urged in a taped phone conversation with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the tense days of Trump’s bizarre defiance of the 2020 presidential election.

Brimming with the energy of the mid-20th century Gambino Crime Family, the forty-fifth president effectively incriminated himself in a half-baked scheme to steer Georgia’s election away from the Democrats after the votes were counted.

Donald Trump was operating under the belief that Joe Biden and his Democratic party had robbed the voter, or so he convinced himself in the weeks and months following his tragicomic defeat in the presidential election. of 2020.

In my opinion, there is no doubt that the bastardization of our electoral laws in the name of preventing COVID-19 (like sending ballots to everyone without any real verification) has probably corrupted the national electoral process. . But, to be clear, there is no evidence that he rocked the election.

No matter what you think about whether or not Joe Biden rigged the 2020 election, no such fantasy was realized on a recording. Maybe Trump was talking off the cuff. Sadly, however, such loose talk during what was then a contentious and ongoing legal and political challenge to the 2020 election exposes the former president to serious legal charges (from which he currently suffers).

Trump has proven his inability to adapt to his environment. After all, this obscene recording of a sitting US president demanding that a governor of his own party get 11,780 votes was made less than a year after President Trump rejected his over-the-top impeachment. Having been nearly overthrown by an impeachment based on an illegally recorded phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, one would have thought Trump would have learned the dangers of speaking clearly on an open line.

Alas, it’s not in Trump’s character to admit he made a mistake or was wrong.

Move over MacBeth for Donald Trump

It is said that the presidency brings out the true character of a man. Those of us on the right (myself included) are convinced that the 2016 election was so critical that it didn’t really matter whether Trump had character or not (he didn’t and being given that he was against the Bush dynasty and the Clinton cabal, he didn’t matter then).

What mattered was that we named the most eligible candidate.

Trump was obviously the most eligible candidate that year. Twenty-six was the year we stopped the proverbial plane from crashing into the ground below because Trump defeated the incredibly corrupt Clinton machine. Trump stormed the cockpit of the national plane to save it from the crazies and women flying it into the ground.

But once Trump wrested control of the national plane from Hillary Clinton and her gang of globalists, it turned out that Trump was a poor pilot, with no experienced co-pilot, no ground control operator to bring him back to home safely, and without a flight crew to keep the plane running in its crisis. The plane went vertical once Trump took control, hovering high for a moment, giving everyone a false sense of hope, only to veer left and then stall again.

Once in office, Trump’s character deficiencies and lack of governing experience, coupled with the ingenuity of his Deep State enemies in Washington, DC became insurmountable for the forty-fifth president.

Trump has proven to be one of the most interesting political figures of our time. He will most likely become one of the most dynamic and unique American politicians of all time. What makes him so compelling is not just his ideological heterodoxy (praising Social Security and advocating protectionism while demanding lower taxes and waging war on woke culture), but his deeply personal flaws.

The Democrats and their allies in the permanent administrative state threw everything at the forty-fifth president for four years.

Yet he endured. He was accused of being a Russian spy. The people closest to him ended up betraying him. Trump suffered countless character assassination attempts by mainstream media that cared less about the truth about Trump’s presidency and more about wrestling power from a man they saw as a shameless usurper.

He survived it all, including an attempted impeachment, only to be overthrown by his own iniquities. If Shakespeare were alive today, he would have fun with this president.

Can we trust a man who is his worst enemy?

Today, Donald Trump rages against an establishment whose only weapon they have against him are his own actions and words.

Nothing they concocted ever stuck to Teflon Don. It was Trump’s inability to control his lust that resulted in his first indictment at the hands of Democratic Party hacker, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Thanks to this indictment, whether it goes nowhere or not, the waters have been tested by Democrats in a presidential election year for indicting a candidate for office that the waters ran proven hot enough for such prosecution abuses to occur.

With Trump’s first indictment, it’s now becoming easier to get Trump charged with other charges — and that process has begun. Ultimately, Trump’s own words recorded by a Republican governor during the Georgia vote count in 2020 are now the next self-inflicted wound. And this injury is a doozie. In fact, Alvin Bragg’s indictment pales in comparison to the legal troubles Trump will find himself in once indicted in Georgia, because it looks like it will happen soon.

All because Donald Trump couldn’t go alone enough in 2020.

Trump is not the first presidential candidate to have his election robbed – if you believe that line of thinking – or at least corrupted. Richard Nixon sadly suffered an electoral defeat at the hands of John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party in 1960, in part because of JFK’s family ties to Chicago gangsters and JFK’s choice of vice president, the deep ties of Lyndon B. Johnson with the Texas brokers (who were rumored to have counted cattle as Democratic votes). Some of Nixons’ advisers urged him to run for office.

Nixon refused. He knew he would be back, it was just a matter of when. If Nixon complained about his loss to JFK, his political future would be over. Americans, at the end of the day, hate the sore loser above all else, even when that person has lost his or her due under questionable circumstances. It’s just who we are.

Because Nixon kept his powder dry for what must have been an interminable decade for a political creature like Nixon, he was able to come to the rescue of the country at a much bigger inflection point in our history than it may have been. was his first presidential bid in 1960.

Many have argued that Nixon literally saved this country from the brink of disaster in the 1970s (yes, while miring the nation in a senseless political scandal known as Watergate, though that’s nothing compared to the disaster that would have been inflicted on the country under the Democrats at the time).

All Trump had to do in 2020 was bite his tongue and assure his constituents that he would return, spending the next four years building his war machine. Everyone basically knew Biden would mess things up and, boy, did he already. But most people wanted to see if Trump could navigate this situation without his usual childishness.

The tragedy and downfall of Donald Trump

Trump failed the test. Now he is hoisted by his own firecracker. Whatever you think of Donald Trump, the fact is he is his own worst enemy and now, after years of avoiding the consequences of his irresponsible actions and words, he is being held accountable at the worst possible time; when the country needs a dynamic leader like him.

Trump can still secure the GOP nomination in 2024. But, because of his character flaws and lackluster record as president, hell lose for the Democrats. It’s baked into the political cake at this point.

As Trump himself might have tweeted one day, Total Catastrophe!

