



VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if European nations pave the way for Turkey’s bid to join the European Union. Erdogan, whose country has delayed its final approval of Sweden’s NATO membership, made the comments in Ankara on Monday before heading to the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union. I make this appeal to those countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years, Erdogan said. Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian during further unrest in the West Bank. Monday’s shootings came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of abating. The leaders of the Solomon Islands and China have vowed to expand relations that have fueled unease in Washington and Australia over Beijing’s influence in the South Pacific. According to Egypt’s statistics bureau, the country’s annual inflation rate hit a record high, hitting 36.8 percent last month from 33.7 percent in May. Uzbekistan’s incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev overwhelmingly won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which he faced three weak opponents, preliminary results showed Monday. Come and pave the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, well pave the way for Sweden like we did for Finland, he added. Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but its membership bid has been blocked due to Ankara’s democratic backsliding and disputes with EU member Cyprus. Earlier on Monday, Sweden’s foreign minister expressed optimism that Turkey would drop its objections to Sweden’s NATO membership, saying the Nordic countries’ membership is a matter of when, not of if. Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were due to meet later Monday in Vilnius ahead of the two-day NATO summit. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told state broadcaster SVT that he expects Turkey to eventually signal that it will let Sweden join the alliance, although he has no couldn’t tell if that would happen at the annual summit. What we are counting on, of course, is to reach a point where we will receive a message from President Erdogan that there will be what you might call a green light…a message that the process ratification in the Turkish Parliament can begin, says Billstrm. Turkey has blocked Sweden’s NATO membership, saying it must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups Ankara sees as threats to its national security. Anti-Turkish and anti-Islam protests in Stockholm have raised doubts that a deal can be reached before the alliances summit. Billstrm said Sweden had fulfilled its part of a tripartite agreement that Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed at the NATO summit in Madrid last year. We should consider it a settled question in the sense that it is not a question of if. As part of the NATO summit in Madrid last year, Turkey has already granted Sweden NATO guest status. So it’s a question of when, he said. Billstrm said it expects Hungary, which also has not ratified Sweden’s membership, to do so before Turkey. In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Finland’s and soon Sweden’s joining the alliance is a historic step for NATO, the Nordic region and Denmark’s security. And there is no doubt that they will enhance the security of all allies. Previously non-aligned Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland joined in April this year.

