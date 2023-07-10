Wang Yi meets with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed





On June 29, 2023, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, met with United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in Beijing. Wang Yi said that as a founding member, China has always firmly supported the cause of the UN. Regardless of the historical conjuncture or stage of development China finds itself in, it will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order. China firmly supports the UN in its central role in international affairs, firmly upholds and practices genuine multilateralism, and firmly upholds the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Noting that the world today faces deficits in peace, development, security, governance and other areas, Wang Yi said that President Xi Jinping, in response, proposed the Global Development, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. Initiative. The initiatives not only meet the most common and urgent aspirations of developing countries, but also demonstrate China’s sense of responsibility as the largest developing country. Stressing that development is the common cause of the international community, Wang Yi said China stands ready to enhance synergy with UN agencies, join forces to realize the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. on time. Amina J. Mohammed expressed her gratitude for China’s unwavering support for the UN cause, noting that the two sides have carried out in-depth cooperation in maintaining peace and promoting development, among other fields. The UN appreciates and supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and other important initiatives proposed by China. Noting multiple global challenges, Amina J. Mohammed stressed the need to remain committed to multilateral partnerships and expressed hope that China will use its leadership to seek solutions together. The UN hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as sustainable development, climate response, desertification prevention and control, and digital innovation.

